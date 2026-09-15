Video shows WA teens shooting fireworks off truck, starting Chelan Hills Fire

The Brief New video allegedly shows teens shooting illegal fireworks from a moving truck moments before the deadly Chelan Hills Fire started. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Michael Yakimov fired the firework that ignited the 10,000-acre blaze, which killed one person and damaged about 100 structures. Yakimov faces manslaughter, arson and other charges, and remains jailed on $1 million bail.



New video shows the moments several teens allegedly started the deadly Chelan Hills Fire by shooting illegal fireworks off the back of a moving truck.

Prosecutors have charged 18-year-old Michael Yakimov, who was reportedly captured on cell phone video firing a lit "Trooper Turret" firework along Highway 97, which ignited dry brush along the road and sparked the 10,000-acre wildfire.

The backstory:

The video, which lasts about 30 seconds, was taken from another passenger in the bed of a moving 2016 Dodge Ram truck. It shows a man, believed to be Yakimov, firing a barrage of fireworks at a passing SUV at around 12:05 a.m. on July 4, 2026.

Two stills from a cell phone video allegedly showing Michael Yakimov firing a "Trooper Turret" firework off the back of a moving truck, which later sparked the Chelan Hills Fire.

Detectives claim Yakimov can be heard on video saying, "Don't tell them who was shooting, though," before tossing the firework over the tailgate. Investigators later recovered the "Trooper Turret" firework from the highway near where the Chelan Hills Fire initially started.

Due to low humidity and windy weather conditions, the fire quickly spread from the roadside and burned uncontrollably into the next day. The fire damaged or destroyed about 100 structures and caused an estimated $6 million in property damage.

The fire claimed the life of 69-year-old Orondo resident Robert Lister, whose vehicle slid off the road while trying to evacuate. Six firefighters also suffered burns, thermal lung injuries, or heat exhaustion while battling the Chelan Hills Fire.

Chelan Hills Fire and property damage caused by the fire.

Yakimov was arrested from his home in Kent on Sept. 2. He is now formally charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief, and six counts of third-degree assault.

What's next:

The 18-year-old remains jailed on $1 million bail. He is expected to enter a guilty or not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

Dig deeper:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office previously said it is also seeking arrest warrants for five others believed to be involved in igniting the wildfire.

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