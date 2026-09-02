Kent, WA teen arrested in deadly Chelan Hills Fire

The Brief An 18-year-old Kent man was arrested in connection with the deadly Chelan Hills Fire that burned about 10,000 acres in July. The wildfire destroyed several homes and killed a 69-year-old man who crashed while trying to evacuate. The suspect faces arson, manslaughter and other charges as the investigation into the fire continues.



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old from Kent, accused of starting the deadly Chelan Hills Fire that started on July 4, 2026.

The backstory:

The Chelan Hills Fire sparked off Highway 97 and burned about 10,000 acres, destroying several homes and leaving one person dead.

Former sight of the Joga's family home, destroyed by the Chelan Hills Fire.

The Sheriff's Office said the fire killed a 69-year-old man whose truck slid off the road while trying to evacuate. His body was located inside the burned-up truck a day after the fire started.

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille confirmed that a criminal investigation was underway, as someone was believed to have started the fast-moving wildfire.

What we know:

On Sept. 2, detectives arrested an 18-year-old man in Kent, who they identified as the primary suspect responsible for igniting the Chelan Hills Fire.

The teen was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for first-degree arson, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree malicious mischief and six counts of third-degree assault.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office plans to hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. regarding the arrest and ongoing investigation into the Chelan Hills Fire.

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