Man critically injured in Lynnwood, WA shooting as police seek suspects

The Brief Lynnwood police are searching for suspects after a shooting left a 34-year-old man in serious condition on Tuesday. Officers found the victim near the intersection of 200th Street Southwest and 66th Place West before he was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Investigators have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Lynnwood Police Department.



Police are searching for suspects after a shooting left a man critically injured in Lynnwood on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of 200th Street Southwest and 66th Place West. This area is southwest of Gold Park.

When officers arrived, they found an injured 34-year-old man. He was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities say the suspected shooter or shooters fled the scene in a vehicle and have not been found.

Detectives closed off a portion of the roadway for several hours to process the scene and investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the shooting to contact the Lynnwood Police Department at crimetips@lynwoodwa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from the Lynnwood Police Department.

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