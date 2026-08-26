WA teen pleads guilty to deadly Alderwood Mall shooting

The Brief Samuel Gizaw pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2024 shooting death of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson at Alderwood Mall. Prosecutors say Gizaw fired at another teen during a confrontation but instead struck Woods-Johnson, an innocent bystander. Gizaw apologized in court and faces up to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23.



The teen accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old girl at Alderwood Mall in 2024 has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Samuel Gizaw, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was originally charged as an adult with first-degree murder with a firearm, second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Samuel Gizaw pleads guilty to the deadly 2024 shooting of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson in a Snohomish County courtroom on Aug. 26, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

The charges stemmed from an incident on July 3, 2024, where Gizaw got into an argument with another group of boys. After Gizaw was punched in the face, he pulled out a handgun and chased the teens down, according to court documents.

Gizaw fired at the teen who punched him but missed, striking 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson, an innocent bystander walking through the mall with her 11-year-old friend. Woods-Johnson later died in the hospital.

Featured article

Gizaw turned himself in to law enforcement after a warrant was issued for his arrest. His bail was set at $2 million despite not having a previous criminal record, though prosecutors showed photos of Gizaw posing with guns on social media in court.

What they're saying:

As part of a plea agreement, Gizaw has agreed to plead guilty to one count of second-degree murder. He officially entered the guilty plea on Wednesday, where he expressed remorse for the family:

"I would like to say that I'm truly sorry for my actions and take full responsibility for what I did," Gizaw said in court. "I made such a horrible mistake at such a young age that affected many people. I hope that today's guilty plea brings more closure to the family. I'm so sorry for what I did I can't even imagine what they go through everyday."

What's next:

Gizaw faces up to a maximum sentence of life in prison. His sentencing is set for Oct. 23.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Deputies seek video after Coast Guard member fatally shot in Skyway

Mayor Wilson officially begins search for Seattle's next police chief

Court docs detail Seattle armed extortion scheme, 2 arrested in sting

Soundgarden reunites to perform halftime show of Seattle Seahawks' season opener

WA sues USPS over mail-in ballots—here's why

NFL owners vote to approve sale of Seattle Seahawks to Vinod Khosla family

Idaho judge grants Bryan Kohberger two hearings next year as admitted killer seeks to withdraw guilty plea

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.