Suspect blows himself up during Sumner, WA standoff, 4 officers sent to hospital

The Brief A man died after police say he detonated an explosive device as officers approached him during a domestic violence response in Sumner. Four officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, while a police K9 was taken to a veterinarian and is expected to recover. Authorities have not identified the type of explosive used or said whether any officers were injured.



A man is dead after allegedly blowing himself up as police officers approached him Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers were initially dispatched to a domestic violence situation along 166th Avenue East in Sumner around 4 p.m.

Puyallup Police and other agencies responded to the home, attempting to get a male suspect to come out peacefully. Officers made contact with the man and later decided to call in a K9 unit to assist.

As the K9 approached the suspect, police said he detonated an unknown explosive device. The suspect was either holding the explosive or it was attached around his neck when it detonated, killing him.

Authorities evacuated the scene following the explosion. Four officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out and the K9 was taken to the vet, but is expected to be fine.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what type of explosive device was used during this incident or if any officers suffered injuries. FOX 13 Seattle has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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