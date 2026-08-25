Mayor Wilson officially begins search for Seattle's next police chief

The Brief Mayor Katie Wilson has launched the official search for Seattle’s next police chief, aiming to select a permanent leader by early 2027. The search follows the firing of former chief Shon Barnes after criticism over SPD's response to the Bite of Seattle mass shooting. Community outreach begins in September, with a search committee co-chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu and former mayoral legal counsel Ian Warner leading candidate evaluations.



The search for Seattle's next police chief has officially begun.

About one month after relieving former police chief Shon Barnes of his role, Mayor Katie Wilson on Tuesday said she has officially begun the search for the next leader of the Seattle Police Department.

In a news release, she laid out some of her qualifications for the role along with next steps in the process.

What they're saying:

"I am looking for a leader who understands that public safety starts with public trust. It is a trust that is earned every single day," Wilson said. "Seattle’s next Chief of Police must be visible, accountable, and present in our neighborhoods, listening to residents, workers, and businesses across our city."

She continued to say that the next chief will play a vital role in shaping the future of public safety in Seattle along with shaping the department's culture.

"This is a pivotal moment to design a public safety system that matches our city’s values and priorities, and I intend to get it right," she said.

She added that the next person to fill the role will be asked to "build collaborative relationships with residents, businesses, advocates, City Council, and law enforcement partners for the largest municipal law enforcement agency in Washington State."

Timeline:

Wilson revealed the following timeline for the search, which begins in August and is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2027.

August: Job posting and announcement

Between September and October: Community outreach and engagement

Between October and November: Candidate review with advisory committee

Between November and December: Candidate Examination and finalists interviews with the mayor

Updates throughout the process will be posted here throughout the search, the mayor's office said.

The backstory:

The search for the next police chief comes almost one month after Wilson relieved former chief Shon Barnes of his duties.

Reports of Barnes' dismissal came days after the department faced criticism over its response and delayed public briefing following the Bite of Seattle mass shooting.

At the time, the decision was met with criticism by members of Seattle City Council.

A few days later, Wilson appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles as interim police chief to lead the department before the search for a permanent leader began.

At his introductory news conference, Sayles announced increased police staffing, including foot and bike patrols, at all remaining major summer events.

What's next:

The mayor is expected to establish a search committee with experience in public safety and policing to "evaluate candidates based on community input and recommend candidates for the mayor."

The committee will be co-chaired by Mary Yu, a retired judge who served on Washington's Supreme Court and the King County Superior Court, and Ian Warner, who previously served as a Senior Public Policy Director at Zillow.

Warner also spent time serving as legal counsel to the Seattle Mayor's Office, the news release said.

Additional members are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Also, a public survey, which will be open until Sept. 15, will ask Seattle community members to share perspectives on the skills, experience, and priorities the next chief of police should have.

That survey will be followed be a series of public forums throughout the city to further engage with the city about the role. The first forum is expected to be on Sept. 26 at the Van Asselt Community Center.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release sent to FOX 13 by Mayor Katie Wilson's office.

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