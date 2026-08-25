Bellevue, WA, begins placing new speed limit signs on local streets

The Brief The City of Bellevue said it has begun installing new speed limit signs on local streets, lowering the limit from 25 mph to 20 mph. Local streets make up 64% of streets in Bellevue, the city said. Bellevue added that speeding on local streets is the most common traffic safety concern brought up by residents.



The City of Bellevue is reminding residents that the speed limit is going down throughout the area as part of its efforts to address community concerns about traffic safety.

On Monday, crews began installing new speed limit signs dropping the limit from 25 mph to 20 mph. The city said that work will be done in neighborhoods like NE and NW Bellevue, Crossroads, Bridle Trails, Lake Hills and Wilburton.

What they're saying:

Officials said that speeding on local streets is the most frequently mentioned concern that they hear from residents.

"Speeding continues to remain a top contributing factor to fatal and serious-injury collisions in Bellevue as well," the city added.

"A lower speed limit supports the city’s Vision Zero effort , which aims to eliminate fatal and serious traffic crashes on city streets by 2030. It also represents a culture shift for residents in how speeds are managed on local streets: safety starts on your street," the city said.

It also said that lowering speed limits has been shown to:

Create safer routes to school for children in Bellevue neighborhoods.

Create a more comfortable environment for all people walking and rolling

Create a predictable speed limit in neighborhoods.

By the numbers:

Bellevue said that about 64% of the city's streets are classified as "local streets" or "neighborhood streets."

The city said it plans to replace all existing 25 mph speed limit signs, about 360 in total. It added that there are about 150 sign posts that do not "meet current city design standards."

The first phase of replacement work will see about 180 signs get replaced as well as around 90 pavement markings. By the project's completion, about 190 pavement markings will have been updated.

Additionally, the work, which is estimated to cost about $700,000, will be funded by the Neighborhood Safety, Connectivity, and Congestion Levy.

The backstory:

In October 2024, Bellevue City Council passed an ordinance lowering the speed limit on local streets from 25 mph to 20 mph.

The city said that the concept was tested near Surrey Downs, East Bellevue Greenway and around Tyee Middle School and noted that the reception was favorable.

In Eastgate, the largest of the three areas where the 20 mph zone was tested, the city said it saw a 19% reduction in high-end speeding without additional enforcement by police.

The Source: Information for this story came from the City of Bellevue's website and the past two press releases they've posted regarding the speed limit changes, as well as their Facebook page.

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