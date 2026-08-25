MOPOP Michael Jackson exhibit highlights icon's fashion legacy

The Brief Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture is hosting a three-week exhibit honoring Michael Jackson's fashion legacy. Items expected to be on display include the suit worn in "Smooth Criminal," a jacket worn by Jackson during his "Bad" tour, and more. The exhibit began on Aug. 22 and is included with a general admission ticket.



The jackets from the "Thriller" and "Beat It" music videos. The white-and-blue ensemble from the "Smooth Criminal" music video. The glove.

These are just a few of the accessories that cemented Michael Jackson as a fashion icon, and the Museum of Pop Culture is giving Seattle residents an opportunity to relive the King of Pop's fashion legacy.

What we know:

MOPOP is hosting a three-week exhibit highlighting Jackson's iconic fashion pieces, such as:

The shoes that Jackson wore when introducing the moonwalk to the world at Motown 25

The "Smooth Criminal" suit

An embellished "Thriller" jacket that Jackson wore on stage while completing his "Bad" tour

A glove worn during a "Vibe" magazine photo shoot

At least a dozen items will be on display during the exhibit, which began on Aug. 22, through a museum partnership with Julien's Auctions.

The event will run through Sept. 7.

No extra purchases are required to see the exhibit, which will be accessible with a general admission ticket.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What they're saying:

"View this exhibition pop-up, featuring select items from the largest collection of Michael Jackson stage costumes, accessories, and music video-worn pieces ever assembled, celebrating one of the most influential artists in history," the museum wrote in a social media post.

Commentors on social media expressed excitement about the display, with some wondering why it took so long for Seattle to finally create an exhibit honoring Michael Jackson.

"THE GLOVE. Should be in the Smithsonian," one user wrote.

"Booking a flight now," another user commented.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Museum of Pop Culture's website and Instagram page.

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