Bail set at $10 million for man accused of robbing, killing Parkland, WA teen
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing and killing a teenager in Parkland, Washington, appeared in court for the first time following his extradition from Mexico.
Brandon Torres-Mesa was arraigned on charges of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the May shooting death of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz.
Fatal robbery and arrest
What we know:
According to investigators, Diaz was walking with his girlfriend when Torres-Mesa pulled up in a vehicle, robbed the teenager of a $10 necklace, and shot him.
Torres-Mesa subsequently fled the country to avoid prosecution, according to authorities. Law enforcement officers located and arrested him in Mexico last month before extraditing him back to Washington.
Braylon Daniel Diaz and Katelyn Zuniga
Family urges high bail
During the court appearance, prosecutors initially requested that bail be set at $5 million. However, the victim's uncle addressed the judge directly to ask for double that amount.
"He is a threat to the community," the victim's uncle said. "As soon as he murdered my nephew, he found a way to [flee the] country so he never had to get prosecuted. So I'm asking that you guys make sure that he is prosecuted and he's not released in his community, so no other children and no other families have to suffer what we did."
Brandon Torres-Mesa, suspected shooter in a Parkland teen's murder. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)
Potential life sentence
What's next:
The judge ultimately sided with the family's request, setting Torres-Mesa's bail at $10 million.
Torres-Mesa faces firearm sentence enhancements on the murder charges. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Pierce County Clerk's Office and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.