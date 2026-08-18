The Brief Brandon Torres-Mesa made his first court appearance following his arrest in Mexico and extradition for allegedly robbing 17-year-old Braylon Diaz of a $10 necklace and shooting him to death in May. Torres-Mesa was arraigned on charges including first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Siding with a request directly from the victim's uncle over the prosecution's initial $5 million request, the judge set bail at $10 million for Torres-Mesa, who faces a potential life sentence if convicted.



A 21-year-old man accused of robbing and killing a teenager in Parkland, Washington, appeared in court for the first time following his extradition from Mexico.

Brandon Torres-Mesa was arraigned on charges of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the May shooting death of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz.

Fatal robbery and arrest

What we know:

According to investigators, Diaz was walking with his girlfriend when Torres-Mesa pulled up in a vehicle, robbed the teenager of a $10 necklace, and shot him.

Torres-Mesa subsequently fled the country to avoid prosecution, according to authorities. Law enforcement officers located and arrested him in Mexico last month before extraditing him back to Washington.

Braylon Daniel Diaz and Katelyn Zuniga

Family urges high bail

During the court appearance, prosecutors initially requested that bail be set at $5 million. However, the victim's uncle addressed the judge directly to ask for double that amount.

"He is a threat to the community," the victim's uncle said. "As soon as he murdered my nephew, he found a way to [flee the] country so he never had to get prosecuted. So I'm asking that you guys make sure that he is prosecuted and he's not released in his community, so no other children and no other families have to suffer what we did."

Brandon Torres-Mesa, suspected shooter in a Parkland teen's murder. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Potential life sentence

What's next:

The judge ultimately sided with the family's request, setting Torres-Mesa's bail at $10 million.

Torres-Mesa faces firearm sentence enhancements on the murder charges. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

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