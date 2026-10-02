Man gets trapped in blackberry bushes during Pierce County, WA domestic harassment call

The Brief A woman was arrested after deputies say she threatened a roommate with a knife during a domestic disturbance. Jasmine Tutino and a man fled into nearby woods, where the man became trapped in thick blackberry bushes and needed firefighters' help. Tutino faces felony harassment, malicious mischief and weapons charges, while the man was not arrested.



A woman was arrested on multiple charges after deputies say she threatened a roommate with a knife and tried to run away, while a man ended up getting stuck in blackberry bushes.

The backstory:

Deputies were called out to a home on the night of Sept. 30 to a domestic disturbance, where a woman reported her two roommates got into a fight and one threatened the other with a knife. The woman ran out the back door into nearby woods with a man.

Deputies responded and set up a perimeter around a wooded area after hearing branches breaking in the brush. A K-9 was called out to assist.

Once deputies began giving warnings, the man immediately announced he was giving up. The problem was, he was stuck deep inside a thick patch of blackberry bushes and couldn't get out.

Pierce County deputies call out to a man stuck in blackberry bushes while responding to a domestic harassment call. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

"The dog is on a leach, we won't release him," one deputy shouted out to the man.

"The bushes are too thick," the man responded.

"This feels like it's taking forever," the deputy said after waiting on the man to emerge.

Eventually, fire crews had to come to the rescue and used a long ladder to create a path for the man to get out.

Pierce County firefighters use a ladder to help rescue a man stuck in blackberry bushes during a domestic disturbance call. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies found the woman hiding behind a nearby tree and took her into custody.

The woman, identified as Jasmine Tutino, is charged with domestic violence felony harassment, third-degree malicious mischief, and unlawful carrying or handling of weapons capable of producing bodily harm.

Pierce County deputies arrest a woman for domestic violence - harassment on Sept. 20, 2026. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The man was not arrested, as there was no probable cause for his arrest.

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