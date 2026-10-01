Released texts reveal doubts, delays after Seattle mass shooting

The Brief Newly released texts show Rep. Pramila Jayapal expressed concerns about Mayor Katie Wilson's response to the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting. Seattle police say they were ready to brief the public by 7:30 p.m. but were told to wait; the press conference began nearly five hours after the shooting. Jayapal says she believed police were providing regular updates and that any delay awaiting her and Gov. Bob Ferguson lasted only minutes.



Newly released text messages from Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office reveal behind-the-scenes frustration and doubts among top officials following the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting.

In a text sent to Ferguson the night of the incident, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal expressed concern over Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s response, writing, "I'm not confident she knows what she is doing."

The records shed light on the conversations happening during a nearly five-hour delay in public updates while police were prepared to brief the community much earlier.

Delayed updates and on-scene confusion

Timeline:

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m., but the first major public press conference did not take place until nearly 11 p.m.

Seattle police officers on the scene were initially instructed to hold off on public updates until "dignitaries" could arrive. By 7:30 p.m., police were ready to brief reporters, but SPD Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis noted that the mayor's second-in-command, Brian Surratt, ordered them to wait.

"What I shared in that 20-minute press conference at 11 o'clock, would've been the same exact information I would've provided at 7:30," Davis said, adding that law enforcement needed to be left alone.

Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis answers question regarding the five-hour delay for a public briefing after the Bite of Seattle shooting. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Internal meetings before public briefing

Text records show Jayapal called the explanation for delaying the police briefing "outrageous," while also advocating for a unified appearance in one of the messages, writing, "it would be good if we are all there."

At 7:41 p.m., Mayor Wilson messaged Ferguson indicating a press conference would likely occur later that evening. Ferguson and Jayapal subsequently joined Surratt for a virtual internal briefing at 8 p.m., followed by a second meeting an hour later with Wilson and police officials.

When officials finally addressed the public, Wilson, Jayapal, and Ferguson all delivered remarks regarding the tragedy.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal's texts Gov. Ferguson regarding the Bite of Seattle shooting press conference. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Leaders respond to text release

What they're saying:

Following the release of the records, Ferguson’s office stated that the governor had assumed SPD was communicating promptly with the public throughout the evening. A spokesperson for the governor added, "We don’t have any comment to add beyond the detailed timeline provided with the records."

Jayapal issued a comprehensive statement explaining her actions and perspective during the crisis response:

"In my ten years in Congress, I’ve had to respond to many difficult moments and have learned the best way is to immediately brief the public quickly and transparently, convene elected officials across all levels of government to ensure availability of any federal resources needed, and be visibly present to offer support and information to our constituents who rely on us to be there for them. My text messages with the Governor reflect exactly this approach.

"As I have stated, I was on briefing calls with the Mayor at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM from my home on Sunday evening immediately following the shooting. On those calls, we were advised that elected officials should stay away from the active investigation scene at Seattle Center and that a public press conference would be happening the next morning. I also believed from those calls that SPD was regularly briefing the public. At 10:10 PM on Sunday night, I was notified of a press conference at the Seattle Center and immediately proceeded there, arriving at approximately 10:40 PM. I spoke to the Mayor on my way to the Seattle Center, and she told me they were awaiting our arrival. Any delay in waiting for the Governor and I to arrive was about a matter of minutes, not hours.

"My messages also reflected my serious concerns that no information had been shared with the public prior to this press conference. I appreciate that Mayor Wilson herself has noted this lack of communication with the public was unacceptable, held regular briefings in the following days and undertaken an independent after-action review to ensure this never happens again. The most important thing for the residents of our City is to ensure we are prepared for any similar tragic event in the future, to immediately find the suspects in this and other shootings, and to invest in strategies that end all gun violence across our city and country. At the federal level, I intend to do everything I can to support those goals."

Mayor Wilson's office also issued a statement regarding the ongoing response and focus following the tragedy:

"In the two months since the tragedy at the Bite of Seattle Mayor Wilson has stayed focused on strengthening public safety communication practices, releasing a new approach to reducing gun violence, and introducing a balanced budget which invests in public safety and well-being. The mayor has reflected on that evening’s coordination with other elected officials and moving forward remain committed to increasing safety outcomes for people and working effectively across all levels of government to deliver."

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