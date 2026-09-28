Chelan Hills Fire: 5 arrested, 6th suspect sought

The Brief Five suspects are in custody and facing charges including first-degree manslaughter and arson after Roman candles fired from a moving truck ignited the 10,000-acre Chelan Hills Fire, which killed one person and destroyed over 100 structures. Multiple defendants entered not-guilty pleas or were held on $1 million bail during Douglas County Superior Court appearances on Monday, with trial dates scheduled for mid-November. Law enforcement officials confirmed that detectives are wrapping up probable cause requirements to obtain an arrest warrant for a identified sixth suspect who was also inside the vehicle.



Five people accused of being involved in the deadly Chelan Hills Fire are now in custody, while detectives continue working to identify and arrest a sixth person investigators say was in the vehicle when the fire started.

The latest developments came Monday as multiple defendants appeared in Douglas County Superior Court to be formally charged.

Two defendants — Julian Alexander Mikityuk and Valentin Tabunscic — entered not-guilty pleas. A third defendant had his arraignment delayed after asking for a different appointed attorney, while a fourth defendant made his first court appearance and was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Michael Yakimov, who was arrested Sept. 2, also has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Two defendants enter not-guilty pleas

Mikityuk appeared by video from jail and pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter, first-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief and six counts of third-degree assault.

The charges allege he acted as an accomplice, with a deadly-weapon allegation attached to each count.

When asked whether he understood the charges and his rights, Mikityuk told the judge, "That is correct, Your Honor."

Tabunscic also appeared by video from jail and entered not-guilty pleas to the same charges.

When asked whether he understood the charges and wished to plead not guilty, Tabunscic responded, "Yes, sir."

Their trials are scheduled for Nov. 17, with an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 15 and a readiness hearing set for Oct. 29.

One arraignment delayed

Another defendant appeared in court Monday and asked for a different appointed attorney.

The judge explained that defendants do not select their appointed attorneys and that the Office of Public Defense handles those assignments.

After consulting with his current attorney, the defendant told the court, "Yes, Your Honor, I am still looking for a new attorney, but for today, Petrenko is okay, Your Honor."

The judge re-scheduled his arraignment for Thursday.

Fourth defendant ordered held on $1 million bail

A fourth defendant, a 19-year-old, made his first appearance in court by video from the Chelan County Regional Jail.

The court found probable cause for first-degree manslaughter, first-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief and six counts of third-degree assault.

Prosecutors requested $1 million bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and concerns about flight. Defense attorneys argued for a lower amount, pointing to the defendant's employment, limited financial resources and lack of significant criminal history.

"I'm setting bail at $1 million, as the court has set for the other co-defendants," Judge Brian Huber said.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 5.

Yakimov arrested Sept. 2

Yakimov was arrested Sept. 2 in Kent after Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives developed probable cause in the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief and six counts of third-degree assault.

Yakimov later pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Sheriff's Office previously identified him as the person investigators believe ignited the fire.

Investigators say fireworks started the fire

The Chelan Hills Fire began July 4 near U.S. Highway 97 while Douglas County was under a countywide burn ban.

Investigators say multiple people were in a truck traveling along the highway when Roman candles were fired from the vehicle. Detectives say the fireworks ignited dry grass along the roadway, starting the wildfire.

The fire burned more than 10,000 acres, killed 69-year-old Robert Lister, injured six firefighters and destroyed more than 100 structures. The Sheriff's Office has said the fire caused more than $6 million in losses and property damage.

Investigators also obtained cellphone video that prosecutors say shows fireworks being launched from the moving truck and dry grass catching fire.

Sheriff Tyler Caille said the investigation indicates the defendants had different roles in what happened.

"I'm pleased to see that the court is maintaining consistency as they conduct these preliminary appearances. You know, everybody that's being brought in front of them, they are finding the probable cause to keep them incarcerated and also set their bail at the high amount that they have. I mean, keeping that straight across the board with all of them, because even though only one of them in the video, you know, you see actually lighting the firework, they're all complicit. They were either driving the truck, they were holding phones, they were filming, you know, what have you. They all had a part to play in this," Caille said.

The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Sheriff says sixth person still being sought

Caille said investigators have identified six people who were in the vehicle.

"There’s been six people identified as being in the vehicle. Five out of the six have been located and arrested, and detectives are still working on finalizing what they need to obtain the necessary probable cause so we can apply for a warrant for that six persons arrest," Caille said.

The sheriff said investigators are working on getting the warrant for the sixth suspect.

"Detectives are working on tying up some loose ends, finishing up what they need for probable cause to obtain the warrant, apply for the warrant. Once that's done, we'll use all resources necessary to execute that warrant. Whether that's our detectives going and finding the individual or utilizing the marshal's office again. They've been an extraordinary partner, along with all our other state agencies and local agencies. We'll use whatever means is necessary to locate them once we have a warrant in hand," Caille said.

The U.S. Marshals Service previously assisted Douglas County detectives in locating and arresting multiple suspects in the investigation.

Caille said the investigation remains active and that detectives are continuing to work toward locating the sixth person.

"This is a case, as I've said all along, is going to change — has changed the landscape of the McNeil Canyon community forever. No matter what we do as an office, no matter who we bring into custody, it doesn't replace the houses lost Mr. Lister's life lost. It's not going to change that. This is us bringing justice for those responsible and those who are impacted," Caille said.

To the community, he said, "We are not giving up. Still, we are going to see this through to the end."

The investigation remains ongoing.

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