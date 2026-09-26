6 WA Starbucks locations closing amid broader shutdown. Here's where

The Brief Starbucks plans to shut down 250 underperforming stores across North America, which is expected to affect six stores in Washington. Stores in Seattle, Redmond, Spokane, and Vancouver are scheduled to close this weekend, according to the company's store locator. Starbucks has not officially disclosed the full list of closing stores nationwide.



Starbucks is preparing to close 250 stores deemed "underperforming" by the company, and it appears that six of the locations affected are based in Washington.

Reuters reported that Starbucks disclosed on Thursday that the new store closures will result in roughly $300 million in restructuring charges, representing 1% of its ⁠18,000 stores in the U.S.

The company added that it plans to complete most of ​the closures by the end of 2026.

Which Starbucks locations in WA are closing?

What we know:

According to Starbucks' store locator, the following locations in Washington are slated for closure this weekend.

Redmond : 7625 - 170th Ave. NE

Seattle : 999 NW Leary Way

Seattle : 1700 7th Ave. (Nordstrom Building)

Seattle : 9150 Rainier Ave. S.

Spokane : 2401 W. Wellesley Ave.

Vancouver: 918 SE 164th Ave.

According to SFGate, a Starbucks mega-enthusiast, known simply as "Winter," put together a spreadsheet of all store closures based on information he gathered using the Starbucks app.

The spreadsheet lists Saturday, Sept. 26, as the closing date for all of the Washington locations affected by the company's nationwide closures.

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The backstory:

In a letter to employees obtained by The Associated Press, Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said the locations targeted for the closures either aren't delivering adequate financial results or can't provide the type of experience Starbucks wants for patrons and workers.

Starbucks didn’t reveal which store locations will close or how many are in the United States. The AP noted that the organization also didn’t share how many of the affected stores are unionized.

The organization tells the AP that it will move Starbucks employees to other stores or provide severance assistance if it’s unable to relocate a worker to another store location.

Moreover, Starbucks has also slashed jobs in its corporate division. The company laid off 900 nonretail employees when it closed stores in September 2025.

And in May 2026, Starbucks laid off an extra 300 corporate workers and closed some underused U.S. offices, according to the AP.

Starbucks layoffs in Seattle

Local perspective:

In August, it was reported that Starbucks planned to layoff over 200 corporate employees from its headquarters in SoDo.

According to economics experts, the workforce reduction stems from two distinct groups within the company: IT and those who worked on store design.

The corporate cuts come amid a broader wave of tech job losses nationwide, which have hit tech-centric hubs like Seattle especially hard.

It also comes as the company continues to move forward with its plans to expand in Tennesee instead of its home state of Washington.

When Starbucks initially announced its expansion into Nashville, the company stated the new facility would work closely with its Seattle headquarters and maintained that it remains committed to its home base.

Experts note that while some positions are shifting out of state, the latest round of layoff announcements does not indicate that Starbucks currently plans to move its entire corporate footprint or headquarters out of Seattle.

The Source: Information for this story came from updates posted to the Starbucks app, articles written by SFGate, Reuters and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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