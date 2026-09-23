Seattle Storm finish season with 103-91 loss to Wings

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The Brief Paige Bueckers scored 25 points, Jessica Shepard had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for her WNBA-leading sixth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 103-91 on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Dominique Malonga led Seattle (8-36) with 29 points and eight rebounds. Awa Fam scored a season-high 22 points, Flau’jae Johnson added 21 points, and Natisha Hiedeman had 10 points and 14 assists. The eight wins for the Storm are the second-worst in team history. Seattle won just six games in their inaugural WNBA season in 2000. The 8-36 record is the worst of any team in the WNBA this season.



Paige Bueckers scored 25 points, Jessica Shepard had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for her WNBA-leading sixth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 103-91 on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Dallas (27-16), which won just 10 games last season, set a WNBA record for the best single-season turnaround in league history with a 17-win improvement. The Wings have won seven of their last eight games, with their lone loss coming on Monday after leading by 14 points.

Dallas led 90-71 with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter before Seattle went on a 17-4 run to get within 94-88. But Awak Kuier and Bueckers made 3-pointers on Dallas’ next two possessions to pull away.

Arike Ogunbowale added 23 points and six assists for Dallas, which secured the No. 7 seed in the WNBA playoffs after Atlanta’s victory over New York earlier in the night. Bueckers had 20-plus points and five-plus assists for the third straight game.

Dominique Malonga led Seattle (8-36) with 29 points and eight rebounds. Awa Fam scored a season-high 22 points, Flau’jae Johnson added 21 points, and Natisha Hiedeman had 10 points and 14 assists.

Dallas won all four games against Seattle this season to earn its first sweep over the Storm in franchise history.

Up next

Wings: Await playoff matchup.

Storm: Season is over.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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