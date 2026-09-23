Man shot in chest in South Seattle, no arrests

The Brief A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest Wednesday night in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police said a suspect in a vehicle shot the victim, fled the scene, and remains on the run.



Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in South Seattle Wednesday night.

What we know:

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 42nd Avenue South, along Martin Luther King Jr Way in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area, and Seattle police officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Seattle police investigate a shooting that occurred in South Seattle on Sept. 23, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Medics from the Seattle Fire Department treated a 42-year-old man at the scene. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police believe a suspect in a vehicle shot the victim. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene and was not located. Officers searched for video evidence at the scene.

SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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