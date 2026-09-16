Kent, WA police searching for suspects after fatal park and ride shooting

The Brief Kent police are investigating two separate, unconnected Tuesday night shootings, including a targeted attack at a Metro Park and Ride that left one man dead. A second shooting occurred roughly two hours later near a restaurant off Kent-Des Moines Road, where officers recovered shell casings but found no victims or video evidence. Detectives are actively gathering evidence to track down suspects in both cases while local residents express concern over the violence.



Police in Kent are searching for suspects following two separate shootings Tuesday night, including one that left a man dead at a local transit hub.

Investigators said the two incidents occurred roughly two hours apart and do not appear to be connected.

Fatal shooting at Metro Park and Ride

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Military Road South shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

While investigators do not currently have a suspect or vehicle description, they stated they do not believe the attack was random.

Second shooting under investigation

Roughly two hours after the initial incident, officers were dispatched to a second shots-fired call near a chicken restaurant off Kent-Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway South.

Responding officers recovered several shell casings at the scene, but no victims were located. Nearby businesses told FOX 13 Seattle they had no useful video to share.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Community reaction, ongoing investigation

The violence left local residents unnerved. Antonina, a Kent resident who avoids the park-and-ride area at night, expressed shock over the incident.

"My prayers and condolences to the family because it's a very horrible situation and it's […] innocent people die for no reason," said Antonina.

Kent police declined on-camera interviews, noting that detectives are actively working to gather evidence and track down suspects in both cases.

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