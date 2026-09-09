Family remembers Seattle shooting victim Isaac Rios

The Brief Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember 20-year-old Isaac Rios, who was fatally shot in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Rios' family says he was shot during an attempted robbery after he and his friends encountered an illegal street takeover. Rios was one of three people killed in separate Belltown shootings over a 24-hour period; his family is calling for justice.



Family and friends gathered to remember Belltown shooting victim Isaac Rios on Wednesday. Isaac was walking with friends near the intersection for 3rd Avenue and Clay where an illegal street takeover was underway.

What they're saying:

Family members say a gunman tried to rob him and he was shot.

"They wanted a material item, and they stole my baby," Jeannie Colony, Isaac’s mom. "He loved everybody he loved everybody."

Isaac Rio's mom Jeannie and dad Clifton joined others in placing flowers and candles in the shape of a heart in the place where their lives changed forever.

"I love you so much, never going to forget you bro," said Clifton Stewart, Isaac’s dad.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Isaac Rios

Just a few hundred feet from the Space Needle, their son, a former high school football star from Lake Stevens, lost his life.

"He was the best thing on this planet, this planet wasn’t good enough for him," Colony said.

His smile and good nature were remembered in chalk tributes on the sidewalk.

"Heart of gold. The only thing he got angry over was injustice, and this was injustice to the core. He didn’t deserve this," said his mom Jeannie.

He loved to travel and worked as an electrician at Boeing.

Ten out of 10 guy. Angel, truly," said Jonathan Rios, Isaac’s cousin.

"He was my rock, he was my everything in the whole world," said Nick Stewart, Isaac’s brother.

"We were always there for each other growing up," said Josh F., Isaac’s friend.

The backstory:

Isaac had grabbed dinner at Von's with a group of friends, and they were on their way home when they happened upon an illegal street takeover. Then, Isaac’s family says a gunman approached the 20-year-old.

"He was robbed. They tried to rob him but I was robbed. My heart was robbed, my soul was robbed, my baby was taken from me. He was the best human on the planet," Colony said.

Isaac's family says his friend, Matthew Lanske, was also shot in the stomach and pelvis as he tried to grab the gun. Lanske ran about a block away to try to get help while two other friends, Christopher and Christian, ran to Isaac's side and called 911.

Matthew Lanske

"Kind of just a gut-wrenching feeling. Nothing in my life could prepare me for what I saw that day," said Christopher Lujano, Isaac’s friend.

"When we found Isaac, it was just a hard feeling. My only thought was to try to get help to him as soon as possible. I was on the phone with 911, and it took them a long time to come," said Christian Devera, Isaac’s friend, who was with him that night.

What's next:

Now, they're calling on law enforcement and the public to help get justice for the young man who meant so much to so many.

"None of this was deserved. He was a beautiful soul," said Zach Bowen, Isaac’s friend.

"My brother doesn’t deserve this, my family doesn’t deserve this, this was a great man," said Lovelee Segars, Isaac's sister.

"We will not rest until peace and justice is served for my son," said Jeannie.

"Every time I walk into the house I see him. They took my little buddy. They took my little buddy from me," said Clifton.

That wasn't the only incident of gun violence. Three separate shootings in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood left three dead and three injured over a 24 -hour period.

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