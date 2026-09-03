Seattle weather: Early showers Thursday, afternoon sunbreaks and chance of storms

The Brief Scattered showers continue Thursday, with isolated thunderstorms possible across parts of western Washington. Breezy winds could gust up to 30 mph before easing, while highs remain cool in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances decrease Friday, with mostly dry and more seasonable weather expected for Labor Day weekend.



Scattered showers continue into Thursday morning as the upper level low moves towards the Washington coast. The chance of rain continues into the afternoon, but they will be much more isolated with possible rumbles of thunder.

Scattered showers continue into Thursday morning as the upper level low moves towards the Washington coast.

What's next:

Wind gusts will be breezy to start Thursday as well, especially in the south and north interior. No wind advisories are expected, but we will see gusts up to 30 mph possible. Winds should slowly taper into the afternoon and calmer by the evening hours.

Wind gusts will be breezy to start Thursday as well, especially in the south and north interior.

Thursday will be a cooler day with upper level troughing in place, highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be a cooler day with upper level troughing in place, highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The Convective Outlook for Thursday includes the entire state for the chance of storms. We will see the same outlook for Friday, but models are showing the most likely case for both days remain across southwestern Washington, south of Seattle and in the Olympic Mountains.

The Convective Outlook for Thursday includes the entire state for the chance of storms.

Looking Ahead:

Showers will taper Thursday through the afternoon with only a slight chance of rain into Friday. The best chance of showers on Friday will be in the mountains with thunderstorms in the forecast. We could see the storms in the mountains roll down into the foothills for the evening hours. The forecast looks drier heading into Labor Day Weekend with only a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be back to more seasonable average conditions with a mix of sun and clouds into early next week.

Showers will taper Thursday through the afternoon with only a slight chance of rain into Friday.

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