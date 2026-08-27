US marshals arrest suspect in Texas for New Year's Day murder in Tacoma, WA

The Brief U.S. Marshals in Texas arrested 21-year-old Barkai "Kai" Ben Isreal Brinson nearly nine months after a fatal New Year's Day house party shooting in Tacoma. Investigators state the victim, 25-year-old Geno Saunders III, was jumped and shot at close range by Brinson and a second suspect, Aiden Terrel Finley. Authorities report Finley remains at large and are asking the public to submit anonymous tips to help locate him.



The U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in Texas after he spent nearly 9 months on the run following a deadly New Year's Day shooting in Tacoma.

(Tacoma Police Department)

Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Texas

The backstory:

On Thursday, authorities announced they had captured 21-year-old Barkei "Kai" Ben Isreal Brinson in Waco, Texas. The second suspect in the Tacoma shooting, Aiden Terrel Finley, is still wanted for murder.

On Jan. 1, 2026, at around 3:39 a.m., officers with the Tacoma Police Department were sent to a home in the 3500 block of East Grandview Avenue after a reported shooting at a house party.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Geno Saunders III outside the house with a gunshot wound. Officers and medics performed life-saving efforts, but he died at the scene.

Investigators say Brinson and Finley jumped the victim, a struggle followed, and the victim was shot at close range. Authorities say the victim did not know the suspects.

What they're saying:

"Geno was a bright spark who touched so many lives. He was such an amazing, loving, caring, and kindhearted person. He loved music and made many tracks which he put on YouTube, hoping one day he would make it in the music industry. Geno was fun to be around; he made me a first-time mother and taught me how to be one at 18 years old. He loved family and was hoping one day he would have his own little family. We all were so blessed to have him in our lives for as long as we did," said his mom, Cassie Mann.

Aiden Terrel Finley on the run for Tacoma, WA homicide

What you can do:

Aiden Terrel Finley is still on the run, and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

If you have any information to help locate the suspects, please submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, submit a tip online or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department, the U.S. Marshals and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Chilling 911 calls reveal frantic Bite of Seattle shooting moments

Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80

Spokane wildfire rebuilding costs expected to top $1B, setting WA record

Kittitas County family buys fire truck to protect business from wildfire

Community supports WA family who says $50k NES collection was stolen

This Seattle restaurant was listed as one of 19 best new spots in US

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .