Seattle residents frustrated at lack of information after apartment murder

The Brief A suspect remains at large after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night inside an apartment building at 8th and Marion streets. Residents say they feel unsafe and frustrated by limited information from police and apartment management following the homicide. The killing comes amid other recent Seattle shootings with suspects still unidentified, including a Wednesday shooting at Roxhill Park.



A suspect remains on the loose after a shooting at an apartment building left a man dead Tuesday night in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.

Less than a day later, another shooting at a Seattle park also didn't yield any arrests or suspect information. The latest shooting victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors express concern

Residents at the site of Tuesday night's fatal shooting are expressing concerns that a suspect is still on the loose, and they've heard little from apartment management or police.

"When something like this happens, like it’s a huge tragedy, and it’s really upsetting," said Bruce Halstead, a resident of the M Street Apartments.

Seattle police investigate a deadly shooting at the M Street Apartments building on Aug. 18, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Bruce Halstead said he first knew something was wrong when he saw flashing police lights outside his window at the M Street Apartments Tuesday night.

"It felt really glossed over. We are a really tight-knit community, so I am like, I don’t even know who it was," said Halstead.

He wonders how a shooter was able to kill someone inside his building, then disappear.

"We got an email later from our management company today, a few hours ago, that was just like, ‘Hey, this is really unsettling. We know that you guys are upset that something like this happened, but we continue to want to make you live here and have a happy home here and build a home here.’ And I don’t feel great," said Halstead.

Lack of information prompts frustration

Halstead and other residents said they were frustrated by a lack of information from both police and apartment management about the homicide, including a resident who didn't want his name shared for safety reasons.

"We do want more communication from the management," he said.

M Street Apartments (FOX 13 Seattle)

As of Wednesday night, police said there are still no arrests or suspect information. FOX 13 Seattle also reached out to Avenue5 Residential, which owns the M Street Apartments, regarding Tuesday night's shooting. We have not heard back.

Other shootings remain unsolved

Meanwhile, at Seattle's Roxhill Park on Wednesday, someone shot a man in his 40s and escaped without being identified.

"There is little to no suspect information right now,' said Shane Weatherford, an SPD detective.

A Seattle police cruiser is parked in Roxhill Park for a shooting investigation. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the recent high-profile Bite of Seattle shooting case, at least one suspect is also still at large.

"It’s pretty devastating. I mean, it seems like there has been a lot of shooting activity recently in the surrounding area," said Teo Okamura, who works near the M Street Apartments.

At least one resident at M Street Apartments is so concerned, he's staying with friends.

"Last night when this happened I moved to someone else’s place for the night, so yeah, to be safe," said the resident.

"It just feels not super safe going back home, and I’m not happy about it," Halstead said.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call the SPD's Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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