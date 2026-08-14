Seattle weather stays warm through the weekend

article

The Brief Lowland areas will experience warm, mostly dry weather with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine in the low 80s throughout the week. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Cascades and Olympics due to mountain thunderstorms capable of producing lightning, which risks sparking new wildfires and causing flash flooding in recent burn scars. Wildfire smoke remains overhead and may drop to the surface at times, creating air quality ranging from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.



Morning clouds were forecast to give way to afternoon sunshine Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

That same pattern will continue virtually all week, keeping our afternoons warm and mostly dry.

Seattle weather also brings a chance for mountain thunderstorms today and tomorrow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The bigger weather story Friday and Saturday will be the potential for thunderstorms in the mountains. Even though the lowlands are expected to stay dry, storms in the Cascades and Olympics could produce lightning, which could spark new wildfires.

That’s why a Red Flag Warning was in effect Friday for the Cascades and Olympics. With dry conditions already in place, any new fire starts could spread quickly, so this will be an important concern throughout the day.

There's a small chance for lightning in the greater Seattle area on Friday, but there's a much better potential over the mountains. Note: We will have to watch areas that have experienced wildfires in recent years: if heavy rain tracks over these areas, flash flooding can't be ruled out. However, there won't be a lot of rain with the storms today.

Seattle weather will remain warm and dry, with mountain thunderstorms possible today and tomorrow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We also expected to continue to see wildfire smoke overhead today.

Most of the smoke was predicted to remain at higher levels of the atmosphere, but minor amounts could make it closer to the surface at times. That could lead to air quality ranging from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups; very similar to what we experienced yesterday. If you’re sensitive to smoke, it will be worth keeping an eye on air quality as the day goes on.

Seattle weather could see air quality ranging from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Outside the mountain thunderstorm threat and smoke concerns, the forecast stays fairly quiet.

We’ll continue with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with highs generally in the low 80s. And for the rest of the week, we’re not expecting any significant rain in the lowlands.

Seattle weather will remain warm, with highs generally in the 70s and 80s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Recall charges filed against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson

Dog food sold in 11 states recalled over salmonella contamination

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

FOX 13 Seattle prepares for move to new downtown studio

Deadly disease outbreak kills 2,000 as experts reveal what Americans should know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.