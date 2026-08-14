Seattle weather: Smoke prompts Air Quality Alert, threat of storms continues

The Brief More thunderstorms are possible Friday near the Olympics and Cascades, bringing lightning and gusty winds that could spark or spread wildfires. Heavy rain Thursday prompted flash flood concerns near burn scars, where mudslides and debris flows were also possible. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Skagit and Whatcom counties as wildfire smoke could reach unhealthy levels.



Storms continued to pop up Thursday in the Olympic Mountains and Cascades, bringing with them lightning strikes and gusty winds with the potential to spread or spark additional wildfires. Other concerns included potential runoff in areas with persistent heavy rainfall.

Flood warnings and thunderstorms

An active weather system set up just west of Ellensburg and other communities just east of the Cascade Range on Thursday afternoon. More storms may be popping up in the very same areas on Friday as warm and moist air from the south collides with drier air in the mountain regions.

The storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue a now expired Flash Flood Warning at the edge of Olympic National Park near the Bear Gulch burn scar in Mason County.

The above warning expired at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. A Flash Flood Warning was also issued for a couple of hours, expiring at 9:45 p.m. Thursday evening for the area of the burn scar in Chelan County.

Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing more than .25 and .6 inches of rain over the area. Due to the terrain, there were concerns about mudslides in addition to flash flooding.

A Red Flag Warning was also in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday for the Olympic Mountains and North and Central Cascades due to the storms.

Fire Weather Watch

A Fire Weather Watch is scheduled to go into effect Friday afternoon through Friday evening in some of the same areas due to more potential thunderstorms and the possibility for them to produce more lightning and gusty outflow winds.

Air Quality Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Skagit and Whatcom County. It's effective through 9 a.m. Saturday due to wildfire smoke from regional fires. Particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations may reach unhealthy levels in the eastern portions of both Skagit and Whatcom County.

At unhealthy levels, medical experts say people should reduce exposures and limit time outside, avoiding strenuous activity and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.

What's next:

Forks, Port Angeles and other communities along the coast will see highs in the 60s and 70s on Friday with calm and light winds and increasing clouds into the weekend.

Looking Ahead:

On Friday smoke and haze will linger from wildfires in Western Washington. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies in the Seattle area. Temperatures will top out in the 80s on Friday and stay steady through early next week when they dip back down into the 70s.

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