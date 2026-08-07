Here's when the wildfire smoke will clear in Seattle

The Brief Wildfire smoke has made its way into Seattle and parts of western WA, leading people to question when it will clear out. Air quality in western Washington and the Puget Sound region has already improved significantly, moving into the green (good) and yellow (moderate) levels compared to poorer conditions earlier in the week, according to FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone. In a recent weather report from FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists, heat remains in the forecast with weekend temperatures in the low 80s alongside patchy morning fog through Monday.



Wildfire smoke from fires burning on the east side of the state has made its way across the Puget Sound region, raising questions and concerns about when it will clear out.

According to FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone, the wildfire smoke is on its way out of Seattle ahead of the weekend.

Keep reading for the latest weather report, and to learn exactly when the wildfire smoke will move its way out of the region.

"Because the smoke is on its way out, the Air Quality Alert is scheduled to expire for King, Pierce and Thurston counties on Friday at 8 a.m. Smoke and haze may take a little longer to clear in the Cascades." — FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone

What we know:

Air quality in western Washington and the Puget Sound region has already improved significantly, moving into the green (good) and yellow (moderate) levels compared to poorer conditions earlier in the week.

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Central and Eastern Washington are still experiencing unhealthy air quality (orange and red AQI levels).

The weather pattern clearing western Washington is also creating high fire danger (Red Flag warnings) for Central/Eastern Washington due to gusty winds and low humidity.

According to FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists, heat remains in the forecast with weekend temperatures in the low 80s alongside patchy morning fog through Monday.

Most people will not be affected by the air quality today, though sensitive groups (such as those with asthma, COPD or pregnancy) are advised to monitor local air conditions.

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The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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