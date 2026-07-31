Seattle weather: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s Friday
SEATTLE - After a mild few days this week, sunshine and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 80s, with even the upper 80s for the south sound. Upper 70s are expected for the north interior and along the coast. Highs for central and eastern Washington will heat into the mid to upper 90s.
After a mild few days this week, sunshine and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Friday.
What's next:
Scattered showers are expected to move through western Washington Saturday, along with cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Winds are expected to be gusty at times between 20–30 mph from the south Southwest. We could also see rumbles of thunder into the afternoon for the North Cascades. Most showers should move through by the afternoon, with a lingering chance of convergence zone showers into the evening for Snohomish County northward.
Scattered showers are expected to move through western Washington Saturday, along with cooler temperatures and breezy winds.
Fire Weather Watch
A Fire Weather Watch for eastern and central Washington will be in effect Saturday due to dry and gusty winds. Gusts could be as strong as 30 -50 mph.
A Fire Weather Watch for eastern and central Washington will be in effect Saturday due to dry and gusty winds.
Looking Ahead:
Skies will clear for Sunday with a few lingering showers possible for the mountains. High pressure begins to build early next week, warming highs back to the mid to low 80s for Seattle, but even warmer for the south sound.
Skies will clear for Sunday with a few lingering showers possible for the mountains.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.