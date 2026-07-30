Puyallup, WA man ditches ankle monitor, wanted in armed robbery spree

The Brief Tacoma police are searching for a 20-year-old robbery suspect accused of cutting off his GPS ankle monitor and fleeing while awaiting trial. Investigators say Timothy Yuk is wanted in multiple armed robbery cases and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Yuk should call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips leading to his arrest may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.



Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old man accused in multiple armed robbery cases after investigators say he removed his court-ordered GPS ankle monitor and disappeared.

Police are searching for Timothy Yuk, who is wanted after cutting off his GPS electronic home monitoring device in Puyallup. Security camera video from July 21 shows him leaving the home with another unidentifed person. Investigators said he left a note for his parents saying he did not want to be a financial burden before fleeing.

Timothy Yuk, pictured on surveillance video

Yuk’s parents posted the $100,000 bond using their home as collateral. If Yuk fails to return to custody, they could forfeit the bond will lose their home under the terms of the bond agreement.

Court documents show Yuk was first arrested in December on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Court Commissioner Barbara McInvaille later released him on a $100,000 bond.

Pierce County prosecutors say Yuk was arrested again in June on allegations of another first-degree robbery and two counts of unlawful firearm possession. Commissioner McInvaille ordered his release on electronic home monitoring while the case proceeded.

A hearing to address a motion to change conditions of release was held on July 29 in court. After he failed to appear, a felony bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Timothy Yuk

Tacoma police warn that Yuk should be considered armed and are urging anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is also encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips app.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to his arrest.

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