When to watch the Blue Angels fly at Seattle Seafair 2026

The Brief The Boeing Seafair Air Show returns to Lake Washington July 31–Aug. 2, featuring military flyovers, stunt pilots and vintage aircraft. The iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the weekend lineup as the event's flagship performance. A comprehensive daily schedule covering showtimes for all aerial performers and practice runs begins on Thursday, July 30.



The Boeing Seafair Air Show returns to Seattle this weekend, bringing military flyovers, civilian stunt pilots and vintage aircraft.

But let’s be honest — the main event is the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

If you're hoping to catch the sights and sounds of the Blue Angels over Seattle, keep reading for a complete Seafair schedule, including practice runs and peak flyover times, so you don't miss a second of the action.

Thursday, July 30

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will conduct two practice runs over Lake Washington on Thursday, July 30.

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. : Practice session 1

3:30 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.: Practice session 2

Practice runs are not guaranteed, and scheduled times remain subject to change based on weather and operational factors.

Friday, July 31

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies over Lake Washington on Friday, July 31 at 3:30 pm.

Friday also features a full afternoon of aerial demonstrations leading up to the Blue Angels appearance.

General admission to Genesee Park and Playfield is free, courtesy of Windermere.

The Boeing Seafair Air Show schedule for Friday

12:40 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

12:50 p.m.: PBY-5A Catalina with Water Takeoff

1:00 p.m.: Torrey Ward’s Microjet Demo

1:15 p.m.: U.S. Marine Corps F35B

1:40 p.m.: U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

1:50 p.m.: WAARNG CH47 – UH60 Flyover

1:55 p.m.: U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter Demo

2:05 p.m.: Yellow Thunder Aerial Demonstration

2:20 p.m.: Melissa Burns Aerial Acrobatics + Hydro

3:30 p.m.: U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Saturday, Aug. 1

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Lake Washington on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3:30 pm.

Saturday's lineup also includes additional military exercises, including a helocast demonstration by the U.S. Army.

The Boeing Seafair Air Show schedule for Saturday

12:40 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

12:50 p.m.: PBY-5A Catalina with Water Takeoff

1:00 p.m.: Torrey Ward’s Microjet Demo

1:15 p.m.: U.S. Marine Corps F35B

1:40 p.m.: U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

1:45 p.m.: WAARNG CH47 – UH60 Flyover

1:50 p.m.: U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter Demo

2:00 p.m.: U.S. Army UH-60 + Helocast

2:10 p.m.: Yellow Thunder Aerial Demonstration

2:25 p.m.: Melissa Burns Aerial Acrobatics + Hydro

3:30 p.m.: U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Sunday, Aug. 2

The final day of the event begins with morning opening ceremonies and culminates in a fly-by of the Boeing 737 Freedom Plane before the Blue Angels take to the skies at 3:30 p.m.

The Boeing Seafair Air Show schedule for Sunday

10:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies with King County Helicopter Flag Presentation

10:45 a.m.: Melissa Burns, Torrey Ward Microjet, Yellow Thunder Aerial Preview

12:10 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

12:20 p.m.: PBY-5A Catalina with Water Takeoff

12:40 p.m.: WAARNG CH47 – UH60 Flyover

12:45 p.m.: Torrey Ward’s Microjet Demo

1:05 p.m.: U.S. Marine Corps F35B

1:30 p.m.: U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

1:40 p.m.: U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter Demo

1:50 p.m.: U.S. Army UH-60 + Helocast

2:00 p.m.: Yellow Thunder Aerial Demonstration

2:15 p.m.: Melissa Burns Aerial Acrobatics + Hydro

3:20 p.m.: Boeing 737 Freedom Plane Fly-By

3:30 p.m.: U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The official viewing location is Genesee Park and Playfield, which is located at 4316 S Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98118.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair.

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