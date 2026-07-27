Bite of Seattle shooting: $5K reward offered by former Uvalde Foundation

The Brief The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects in the Bite of Seattle mass shooting. The mass shooting left three people dead and four injured, including a 2-year-old boy. Seattle Police have one suspect in custody, and are asking for help from witnesses to identify the remaining shooters.



The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects in the Bite of Seattle mass shooting.

The Foundation – formerly known as the Uvalde Foundation – is calling for a renewed focus on the victims, their families and the ongoing criminal investigation.

The backstory:

Three people were killed, and four others were injured in a shooting at Seattle Center Sunday afternoon.

Seattle police confirmed that a shooting occurred during the Bite of Seattle event at 6 p.m. It happened on the northwest side of The Armory.

Police said three people, ages 19, 44 and 56, were killed. Two of them died at the scene, and the third passed away at Harborview Medical Center. Four victims, including a 2-year-old, were taken to local hospitals.

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By Monday morning, two of the victims, a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman who were at Harborview Medical Center, had been discharged. A third victim, a 27-year-old man treated at UW Medical Center, has also been released.

Officials said the toddler remains hospitalized in satisfactory condition.

Police believe two people were shooting at each other in an exchange that left a total of seven people shot. One suspect was arrested immediately after the incident. Investigators are pursuing leads to identify others involved, and are calling on the public for help.

What you can do:

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for details leading to additional arrests in Sunday's deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival.

Alongside the financial reward, the organization has activated a 24-hour crisis response team to provide emotional support and resources to impacted families, witnesses, and victims, while federal and local law enforcement continue to investigate the active case.

"Seattle has experienced an unimaginable tragedy. Three people have lost their lives, several others are recovering from their injuries, children witnessed gunfire at what should have been a community celebration, and countless families are trying to make sense of what happened," Youth Peace & Justice Foundation Founder and President Daniel Chapin said in a statement. "We also renew our offer of a reward of up to $5,000 because bringing everyone responsible to justice is essential. If someone knows who remains involved in this crime, we urge them to contact investigators. Even one piece of information may help provide answers to grieving families and prevent further violence."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the SPD Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Community members looking for immediate support can reach the organization's 24-hour crisis line at (254) 499-8027 or connect with a specialist through the online chat portal on their official website.

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The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, formerly The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, is a nonprofit organization founded following the Robb Elementary School tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.

The Source: Information in this article is from a Youth Peace & Justice Foundation statement and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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