Bite of Seattle shooting: Here's what Mayor Katie Wilson said

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle during a press briefing on Monday. Wilson detailed the police response, confirming that three people were killed and a 15-year-old suspect has been detained. City officials outlined ongoing public safety strategies and support systems for the victims' families as the investigation continues.



On Monday, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson delivered remarks following Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle.

The backstory:

The shooting, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday near the Seattle Center Armory, left three people dead and sent four others to local hospitals, including a 2-year-old toddler who remains hospitalized. Police have detained a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the violence, though investigators note the search for additional suspects and motives remains active.

Mayor Katie Wilson on Bite of Seattle shooting

Below is a full transcript of Mayor Wilson's remarks from Monday's press briefing:

What they're saying:

"I'm sorry that we have to gather under such tragic circumstances. I'm going to share the basics of what we know, and after my remarks, Chief Scoggins and Chief Barnes will be sharing additional details."

"Shortly after 6 p.m. last night, officers responded to the sound of gunfire. They were assigned to support Bite of Seattle, were on scene within seconds, and took one suspect into custody. No police weapons were discharged."

"We believe that two people exchanged gunfire outside the Seattle Center Armory. Seven victims were caught in the crossfire, with a possible eighth."

"A 19-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman were killed. Two died at the scene, and a third passed away at Harborview Medical Center. Official identification will come from the King County Medical Examiner's Office."

SEATTLE, A police officer walks by a sign for the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. Two people are dead and multiple people are wounded after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle event on Sunday evening at the Seattle (David Ryder/Getty Images) Expand

Bite of Seattle suspect arrest and court appearance

"The Seattle Police Department detained a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the shooting. The teen was booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center for investigation of firearms violations and first-degree assault."

"We believe this teenager opened fire in the crowd, but details are still under investigation."

"This individual will have a first-appearance court hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday. And again, we have not formally arrested anyone for investigation of homicide."

"We appreciate your patience, and we are releasing information when we can. Please remember that we are only 17 hours into this case."

Timeline of Sunday night's response

"I know there have been a lot of questions about this, so I do want to briefly timeline last night. At Seattle Center, we had an active investigation ongoing, including a continued search for a possible second suspect. And SPD conducted a briefing with elected officials online at 9 p.m.—including many people standing here today."

"We were advised that it was better for me and others not to be on the scene. Once it became clear that SPD was ready to press the press... once it became clear that SPD was ready to brief the press, I, the governor, [and] Congressman Jayapal made our way rapidly to Seattle Center so that we would be able to be there to share that information with you all."

Victim support and community resources

"What are we doing right now? So right now, this is an all-hands-on-deck response. Investigating this tragedy has been taken on by nearly every part of our police department. Our Human Services Department Victim Advocates Team is working with SPD to support the needs of the victims and their families. And we are so grateful for their incredible work and dedication."

"Two victim advocates work alongside SPD detectives in the Violent Crimes Unit to help survivors navigate the criminal legal system, understand their rights, and gain access to crime victims' compensation, among other resources."

"Community Passageways is reaching out to the affected families immediately and offering in-home support to help families understand and navigate hospital, legal, victim's support, and other systems. The organization is also convening an emergency meeting to assess the possibility of retaliation, identify ongoing safety concerns, and help the people involved navigate those risks. Support is tailored to each family's circumstances."

"Our immediate priorities are to help families remain safe, reduce the risk of future violence, and make sure they have practical and emotional support during the first days following the shooting."

Addressing broader gun violence in Seattle

"I want to acknowledge that this has been an especially tough week here in Seattle: Thursday night, there was a shooting near Aurora in North Seattle, again in Capitol Hill on Friday night, and now at the Seattle Center last night."

"While the police department continues their investigations, we cannot let up on implementing a multipronged gun violence strategy. We know that gun violence can be prevented. Evidence-based strategies have proven results in cities across the nation. We know that a successful gun violence reduction strategy is based on strong partnerships between community leaders, who design and implement neighborhood-based prevention strategies; social service providers focused on the root causes of violence; community members with moral authority over group members who can deliver a credible message against violence; community members who can interrupt cycles of violence and de-escalate tensions before they erupt; and law enforcement, who can hold group members accountable if they decide not to put down their guns."

"The City of Seattle is partnering with state, federal, and local government partners to launch a gun violence reduction strategy that will build on programs, services, and law enforcement efforts already underway. We will be bringing on an expert in gun violence reduction, including youth-violence prevention, who will partner with city staff and our community-based partners."

"Chief Barnes and the Seattle Police Department will be implementing near-term strategies to amplify our summer efforts—and I'll let the chief describe those momentarily."

"We are committed to working in impacted neighborhoods across our city, from Rainier Beach to the Chinatown-International District and Little Saigon, to Capitol Hill to North Aurora, to address both the immediate impacts and the root causes of gun violence."

"And I also want to express appreciation for our City Attorney Erika Evans for her leadership in beginning to use extreme-risk protection orders to take guns away from people at high risk of committing violence."

"No one should have to fear for their safety or their life before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing our city. No parent should have to worry that their kid won't come home at the end of the day."

"My heart is with the victims of last night's tragedy, their families, and everyone who is suffering from their loss. And I also know that many people who are not physically injured will carry what they experienced with them for a long time."

"The terror and the trauma of gun violence reach far beyond those who were struck by the bullets."

Featured article

Gratitude to first responders and community

"I want to express profound gratitude to our police officers who were on the scene and responded immediately and with care and decisiveness—and to everyone at the Seattle Police Department who has been working nonstop since this tragedy occurred. And our Seattle firefighters and the medical personnel at Harborview who treated the injured, as well as Seattle Center and event staff and bystanders who helped people to reach safety and provided aid in terrifying circumstances."

"We are in this together."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, the Seattle Police Department and a live press conference with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and other city officials.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Floatplane crashes near WA's Sucia Islands with 11 on board

Washington's heat wave has marine scientists keeping a close eye on Puget Sound

VIDEO: Seattle man survives after repeat offender shoots into moving bus

Seattle Aurora Avenue sweep: Multiple arrested, victims rescued

Bite of Seattle returns as vendors celebrate opportunity, raise concerns

WDFW asks for public input on 'endangered' WA frog

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.