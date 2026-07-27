Seattle Space Needle flag at half-staff following deadly food festival shooting

The Brief Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting at Seattle Center on Sunday evening. Three injured victims have been discharged from the hospital, while a 2-year-old toddler remains hospitalized in satisfactory condition. Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for others, prompting a $5,000 reward for information.



The American flag on top of Seattle's Space Needle is flying at half-staff Monday morning following Sunday's deadly shooting at Seattle Center.

What happened in Seattle yesterday?

The backstory:

On Sunday, July 26, three people were killed, and four people were injured after a shooting broke out at Seattle Center – near the Space Needle – during the city's popular summer food festival Bite of Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department responded to the shooting on the northwest side of The Armory at around 6 p.m. Investigators believe two people were shooting at each other in an exchange that left a total of seven people shot.

Bite of Seattle shooting victims identified

What we don't know:

The names of the victims in Sunday's deadly shooting at Seattle Center have not yet been publicly released, but FOX 13 has learned their ages and current conditions.

What we know:

Three people, ages 19, 44 and 56, were killed. Two of them died at the scene, and the third passed away at Harborview Medical Center. Four victims, including a 2-year-old, were taken to local hospitals.

By Monday morning, two of the victims, a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman who were at Harborview Medical Center, had been discharged. A third victim, a 27-year-old man treated at UW Medical Center, has also been released.

Officials said the toddler remains hospitalized in satisfactory condition.

Seattle City Center shooting suspects

What we know:

Police believe at least two people were shooting at each other. One suspect was arrested immediately after the incident. Investigators are actively pursuing leads to identify others involved, with more information expected to be released Monday morning.

FOX 13 Seattle has not seen the suspect booked on the jail roster. Authorities have only said that the suspect in custody was a young person.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Neither the identity of the suspect in custody nor any descriptions of others involved have been released.

Reward offered for information leading to arrest

What you can do:

On Monday, the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation – formerly known as The Uvalde Foundation for Kids – announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of any remaining suspects connected to the shooting.

Seattle Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 206-233-5000.

Why is the Space Needle flag at half staff?

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Space Needle to ask why the American flag was flying at half staff, and they confirmed it was in response to Sunday's deadly shooting at Seattle Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department, Space Needle and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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