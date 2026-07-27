Bite of Seattle mass shooting: What we know about the victims

The Brief Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins gave updates on the conditions of the victims of the Bite of Seattle mass shooting. Three were killed, and four were injured Sunday night at Seattle Center. A 19-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were declared dead on the scene, and a 56-year-old woman died at Harborview Medical Center.



Three people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at Seattle Center Sunday afternoon.

Seattle police confirmed that a shooting occurred during the Bite of Seattle event at 6 p.m. It happened on the northwest side of The Armory.

Here is what we know about the victims.

What we know:

Police believe two people were shooting at each other in an exchange that left a total of seven people shot. One suspect was arrested immediately after the incident. Investigators are pursuing leads to identify others involved.

"Our officers were there within seconds. They performed emergency aid to the wounded until the Seattle Fire Department was on scene," said acting Chief Tyrone Davis. "Simultaneously, officers launched a search for the people responsible for this senseless violence."

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Police said three people were killed, two of them died at the scene, and the third died at Harborview Medical Center. Four victims, including a 2-year-old, were taken to local hospitals.

Conditions of the Victims

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins provided an update on the condition of the victims in a press conference Monday morning.

A 19-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

A 44-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman was transported by paramedics in serious condition to Harborview Medical Center, and later died Sunday night.

A 2-year-old boy was transported to Harborview Medical Center. He remains at Harborview in satisfactory condition.

A 39-year-old woman was transported in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center. She has been discharged.

A 23-year-old man was transported in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center. He has been discharged.

A 40-year-old woman was treated by Seattle fire medics at the scene with minor injuries, and declined to be transported to the hospital.

A 27-year-old man arrived at UW Medical Center in Montlake in satisfactory condition with a gunshot wound. He has since been discharged. The Seattle Police Department must interview the individual before he is considered another victim.

Could a victim be the second shooter?

At the press conference held Monday morning, Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes was asked by a reporter about whether it was possible that one of the victims that died Sunday night, was the second shooter.

"It is possible, but we do not know that is the case until we do the investigation," Chief Barnes said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from a City of Seattle press release and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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