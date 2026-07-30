Seattle city council blasts Mayor Wilson over sudden exit of police chief

The Brief Seattle City Council members are criticizing Mayor Katie Wilson's decision to seek Police Chief Shon Barnes' resignation, citing concerns about timing and transparency. Several councilmembers say they were not informed beforehand and are questioning the mayor's rationale amid ongoing public safety challenges. The mayor will address Barnes' departure Friday, while the City Council plans to launch its own review of the decision in September.



A sharp political divide has erupted at Seattle City Hall following Mayor Katie Wilson's sudden request for Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes’ resignation. The sudden departure has drawn swift and stern responses from multiple Seattle City Council members, who criticize both the decision itself and a troubling lack of communication from the mayor’s office.

"We as a city are in crisis," said Councilmember Bob Kettle.

What they're saying:

Bob Kettle, who is the Public Safety Committee chair, expressed deep concern over the mayor’s call for Barnes to resign. He warned Barnes’ departure creates destabilization at a time when the city desperately needs steady leadership.

"We have a crisis with what’s happened with gun violence," Kettle said. "But now this creates a crisis in confidence. And that’s troubling because that hurts us in terms of our public safety. It hurts our efforts to go forward."

Kettle, who supported Barnes, raised questions about whether Mayor Wilson is prioritizing public safety. He noted that communication between the mayor’s office and the council about public safety has been minimal duriring Wilson’s tenure.

"I do not understand why, but this has been ongoing for six plus months," Kettle added. "There’s a troubling pattern emerging where the best leaders are being asked to leave."

Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle reacts to Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes' resignation. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"Members of the public should rightfully demand answers"

Kettle isn’t the only city leader expressing shock. Other council members, including Alexis Mercedes Rinck and Rob Saka, reported being left in the dark regarding the decision-making process of Barnes’ resignation.

"I question the timing of this. Making a decision in haste, in the middle of crisis is wrong. I think it is incumbent on leader to be more thoughtful, deliberative, take time to reflect, emote, deliberate and then make a decision of this magnitude and of this consequence," said Saka.

Saka, chair of council committees for the waterfront and Seattle Center, said he learned through local news reports about the mayor’s request for Barnes to step down.

"I’ve been silent on other personnel decisions. There have been a lot of them in the last seven months with this administration. This is one I cannot bite my tongue on. And I think members of the public should rightfully demand answers like the rest of us," said Saka.

Councilmember Maritza Rivera also questioned the logic behind Barnes’ departure, pointing to local crime statistics under his tenure.

"It is my understanding that our crime numbers have decreased since the Chief has been here," Rivera said. "And so, I don’t know the reason or the rationale for why she would fire him."

Councilmember Maritza Rivera reacts to Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes' resignation. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Leadership instability and next steps

With Barnes' exit, Seattle has now cycled through four police chiefs in just two and a half years.

Coming in the wake of major ongoing investigations, including Sunday's mass shooting at Seattle Center, Kettle warns that constant turnover severely damages the department's reputation and will handicap future recruiting efforts.

"Who’s going to come from the outside now?" Kettle asked. "This time, we’re going to have to promote from within, no doubt, because who’s going to want to come to Seattle in these circumstances?"

SEATTLE, A police officer walks by a sign for the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. Two people are dead and multiple people are wounded after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle event on Sunday evening at the Seattle (David Ryder/Getty Images) Expand

What's next:

Mayor Katie Wilson announced she accepted Barnes' resignation Thursday and thanked him for his service to the city. Her office is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. to address the transition.

Meanwhile, Kettle confirmed that the Seattle City Council plans to launch its own formal review into the circumstances surrounding Barnes' resignation starting in September.

FOX 13 made several requests on Thursday to speak with Mayor Wilson about Barnes’ resignation and the decision-making behind it. There was no response from the mayor’s office.

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