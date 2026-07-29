Bumbershoot outlines security after deadly Bite of Seattle shooting

The Brief Bumbershoot organizers say security plans remain in place for this year's festival following the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting. Festivalgoers will pass through metal detectors and follow a clear bag policy, while Seattle police plan increased staffing at major events. The recent shooting has intensified concerns about safety at large public gatherings and renewed calls for stronger security.



As Bumbershoot prepares to return to Seattle Center over Labor Day weekend, organizers say security measures already planned for the festival remain in place following the deadly mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle.

The annual arts and music festival is scheduled for Aug. 29-31 at Seattle Center. The event draws thousands of attendees each year and comes less than a month after a shooting outside the Armory during the Bite of Seattle left three people dead and at least five others injured, including a 2-year-old boy.

The violence has prompted renewed questions from many community members about safety at large public events.

Seattle police officers walk across the Seattle Center campus after the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting on July 26, 2026.

Organizers point to existing security measures

Bumbershoot organizers declined to discuss specific security plans in an interview with FOX 13. Instead, they referred to information published on the festival's website.

According to the website, Bumbershoot partners with Seattle Center, the Seattle Police Department and private security agencies to provide security during the event.

As in previous years, everyone entering the festival — including those re-entering — will be required to pass through metal detectors. The festival also has a clear bag policy.

Seafair CEO says expectations around event security have changed

Emily Cantrell, president and CEO of Seafair, said the shooting at the Bite of Seattle did not surprise her.

"I hate to say this, but what happened on Sunday was not shocking to me," Cantrell said.

Cantrell survived the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. She said that experience changed how she approaches public events.

"If you don't have security, bad things can happen," Cantrell said.

She also said her own habits have changed.

"I did the same thing when I was in our shoes. The way I attend events, it looks different nowadays. If I go to an event and there isn't security, I leave," Cantrell said.

Cantrell believes public expectations for large events have shifted.

"I think the days of these open festivals without gates, without free ticketing, I think those days are gone," she said.

Seafair Summer Kickoff on the Seattle Waterfront (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle police say major events will have increased staffing

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes has said major summer events will be "staffed up," though the department has not released details about what that staffing plan will include.

FOX 13 also reached out to Seattle Center about additional safety protocols following the Bite of Seattle shooting and is awaiting a response.

Cantrell said the impact of Sunday's shooting extends beyond those directly involved.

"I think many, many lives changed Sunday, and they're forever changed," she said.

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