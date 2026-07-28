Bite of Seattle shooting: Police recover 'ghost gun', Glock 45, more

The Brief Investigators found three handguns at the scene, including a 9mm "ghost gun" with an extended magazine confiscated from a 15-year-old suspect and a Glock 45 with a 40-round magazine, along with 14 shell casings. Police suspect the shootout stemmed from a targeted, gang-related dispute between the 15-year-old and a 19-year-old who died at the scene; all other victims killed or injured were bystanders. The Seattle Police Department is boosting patrol staffing for upcoming summer public events while actively searching for a potential third suspect involved in the shooting.



Investigators examining the deadly Bite of Seattle festival shooting have recovered three handguns, including an untraceable 9mm "ghost gun" and a firearm equipped with a 40-round magazine, Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes announced Tuesday.

The update comes as police continue to investigate the Sunday evening shootout at Seattle Center that left three people dead and five others injured.

3 handguns, 14 casings recovered from Bite of Seattle shooting scene

What they're saying:

During a joint press conference with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, Barnes outlined the specific evidence gathered so far from the crime scene. Detectives have recovered 14 shell casings spanning two different weapon calibers.

The first weapon seized was a Polymer 80 9mm ghost gun — a homemade, untraceable firearm lacking a serial number. The illegal handgun was equipped with an extended 33-round capacity magazine, which contained 19 remaining rounds when officers confiscated it from a 15-year-old suspect.

A second handgun, an RO compact 9mm loaded with a standard magazine containing seven rounds, was also recovered. Detectives do not believe this weapon was fired during the incident.

A third firearm, a Glock Model 45 9mm pistol, was discovered during vendor cleanup efforts at the venue. It featured an extended 40-round magazine containing 21 remaining rounds.

Ballistic testing, suspect investigation continues

Dig deeper:

Police believe the Polymer 80 ghost gun and the Glock Model 45 were both used in the violence. Ballistics testing at the Washington State Crime Lab remains pending to confirm exact matches.

Barnes noted Tuesday that authorities do not believe the weapons were stolen, though a formal trace on the ghost gun is ongoing.

"To our cops who disarmed a 15-year-old with a very dangerous weapon without use of force is commendable," Barnes noted during the briefing.

Police suspect the violence stemmed from a targeted, gang-related confrontation between the 15-year-old and 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo, who died at the scene. Aside from Semo, officials confirmed all other victims killed or injured were bystanders.

‘Upstaffing’ police for planned summer events

What's next:

With major outdoor gatherings, concerts and festivals scheduled across the city in the coming weeks, the Seattle Police Department plans to increase police presence.

"We still have outside events, concerts, festivals, and big group gatherings," Barnes said, adding that the department will be "upstaffing" its patrols at public events throughout the summer.

Investigators continue to ask for the public's assistance in identifying a potential third suspect involved in the shooting. Anyone with information or video evidence is urged to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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