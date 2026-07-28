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Last updated:  Jul 28, 2026 - 1:53 PM PDT

LIVE UPDATES: Bite of Seattle shooting investigation, suspect search

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE UPDATES: Bite of Seattle shooting investigation, suspect search

The Bite of Seattle festival shooting at Seattle Center left three people dead, and five others injured over the weekend, including a 2-year-old child. 

In the last 24 hours, there have been two press conferences and a court hearing, and some information from city officials has changed.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said there will be another press conference Tuesday at 12 p.m. PT at Seattle City Hall.

Follow live updates on the Bite of Seattle shooting investigation, including official police statements, witness reports and the ongoing search for a third suspect.

Live coverage contributors

26 updates
Jim Jensen
6 hours 15 min ago Jim Jensen

12 p.m. press conference: Mayor Katie Wilson to deliver Tuesday update

Taylor Winkel
6 hours 20 min ago Taylor Winkel & Shawn Chitnis & Will Wixey & Jim Jensen

Latest: 3 shooters involved, 3 victims killed, 5 injured

17 minutes ago FOX 13 Seattle

‘Upstaffing’ police for planned summer events in Seattle

Jim Jensen
44 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Mayor Katie Wilson: 'Automatic ghost guns were involved'

Jim Jensen
50 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Mayor Wilson on upcoming silent vigil details: 'Come support one another'

Jim Jensen
57 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Mayor shares personal reflection from the vigil: 'We have to start imagining'

59 minutes ago FOX 13 Seattle

Tuesday's full press conference with Seattle mayor, police chief

Jim Jensen
1 hour 27 min ago Jim Jensen

Mayor Wilson: 'Targeted, gang-related violence'

1 hour 29 min ago FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes speaks about reporter confrontation

1 hour 55 min ago FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle police received more than 80 calls on tip line

Tags

Crime and Public Safety Youth Violence & Crime News Bite of Seattle shooting