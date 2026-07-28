The Bite of Seattle festival shooting at Seattle Center left three people dead, and five others injured over the weekend, including a 2-year-old child.

In the last 24 hours, there have been two press conferences and a court hearing, and some information from city officials has changed.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said there will be another press conference Tuesday at 12 p.m. PT at Seattle City Hall.

Follow live updates on the Bite of Seattle shooting investigation, including official police statements, witness reports and the ongoing search for a third suspect.