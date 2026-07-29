Teen fires arrows at deputies during Elma, WA standoff

The Brief A 13-year-old autistic boy was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with deputies at a home near Elma. Authorities say the teen fired arrows at deputies and a police drone before officers used less-lethal weapons to end the confrontation. An officer fired one shot during the incident, prompting an independent investigation.



An autistic 13-year-old was taken into custody following a standoff with deputies in Elma, Washington on Wednesday, and an officer fired his handgun during the incident.

The backstory:

It began around 2:25 p.m. at a rural residence in Elma, as Grays Harbor County Sheriff's deputies got a call from a father who said his 13-year-old autistic son was out of control and slamming walls and doors in the house with an axe.

The father also told police the teen threatened to break into a safe and retrieve a gun. All occupants of the home were able to get outside before deputies arrived.

Deputies began negotiating with the child, who remained inside, believed to be armed with an axe. However, the teen then armed himself with bow and arrows.

Officer-involved shooting

As deputies tried to get the teen to surrender, the teen allegedly shot multiple arrows in the direction of law enforcement, and at a police drone hovering above.

At one point, an officer fired a single shot, but did not strike the 13-year-old.

Eventually, deputies were able to use less-lethal weapons to get the teen to surrender. The teen suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

What's next:

The teen was taken to the hospital, and will be booked into the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Detention Center for multiple counts of first-degree assault.

Because an officer fired their service weapon during the standoff, the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team, led by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, will be conducting an independent investigation.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office thanked agencies that helped in the arrest, including the Elma Police Department, Aberdeen Police Department, Montesano Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.

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