White House ballroom: Court says Trump needs Congress’ approval, halts construction

The Brief A federal appeals court ruled President Donald Trump must get congressional approval before building his proposed White House ballroom. The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of historic preservation groups that sued to block the project, citing the requirement for constitutional and legal authorization from Congress. The court paused its ruling for two weeks to give the administration time to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.



An appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump must obtain approval from Congress before moving forward with his proposed White House ballroom, ordering construction to stop.

The U.S. Court of Appeals sided with historic preservation groups that sued to block the project.

The panel said it would pause its ruling for two weeks to give the administration time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help," the court wrote.

"This holding has nothing at all to do with whether the proposed ballroom is desirable, or not, as a matter of policy. This ruling does not even necessarily mean that the Defendants may not ultimately construct the ballroom."

"What it does mean," the court continued, "is that the Defendants may not do so during the district court's expeditious litigation without securing Congress's authorization, as the Constitution and laws require."

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Rendering of the new White House ballroom shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social on March 5, 2026. (Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump)