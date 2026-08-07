Man arrested for deadly shooting in Tacoma, WA's Old Town neighborhood
TACOMA, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma's Old Town neighborhood on Friday morning.
What we know:
According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of North 30th Street and North Starr Street just after 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers quickly began treating the victim until Tacoma Fire medics arrived. The man died at the scene.
Police later learned that another man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Through investigation, detectives determined the man was connected to the shooting.
The suspect was arrested once he was cleared from the hospital. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
What's next:
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.
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