Man arrested for deadly shooting in Tacoma, WA's Old Town neighborhood

The Brief A man was shot and killed early Friday in Tacoma's Old Town neighborhood, and police have arrested a suspect. Police connected another man who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the deadly shooting. The suspect was arrested after leaving the hospital and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery.



Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma's Old Town neighborhood on Friday morning.

What we know:

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of North 30th Street and North Starr Street just after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers quickly began treating the victim until Tacoma Fire medics arrived. The man died at the scene.

Police later learned that another man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Through investigation, detectives determined the man was connected to the shooting.

The suspect was arrested once he was cleared from the hospital. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA, 24 other states sue Trump admin over latest round of tariffs

Spokane wildfires forces 60,000 to evacuate

WA gets first 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' designation for wildfire threat

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Seattle's major venues, organizations advocate for mayor to reactivate city's CCTV cameras

Sound Transit aims to begin Ballard Light Rail service in 2042

Seattle mayor slams former Chief Barnes over search for successor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.