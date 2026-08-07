Multi-car crash blocks northbound I-5 in Tacoma, WA

A multi-car crash snarled traffic in the northbound lanes of I-5 in Tacoma on Friday morning.

Multi-car crash blocks northbound lanes of I-5

What they're saying:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts announced the crash on social media at around 2:32 a.m., saying between eight and 10 vehicles were involved in the crash.

Road crews and tow trucks have been on scene cleaning up the roadway for hours.

Troopers say a car hit a light pole, triggering the collision. No major injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes were blocked and drivers were being diverted at South 74th Street. Southbound lanes remained open.

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It's unclear when crews expect to have the crash cleared. FOX 13 reporter Shirah Matsuzawa has been on scene and observed multiple secondary crashes in the area – likely caused by drivers distracted by the wreckage of the initial crash.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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