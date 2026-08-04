WSDOT: Puget Sound's busiest summer construction weekend coming up

The Brief WSDOT shared a map Tuesday outlining road closures for the upcoming weekend. This weekend is shaping up to be one of the busiest construction periods of the summer in the Puget Sound region. Aside from Revive I-5, there are a number of closures that will affect various neighborhoods.



This coming weekend is shaping up to be one of the busiest construction periods of the summer across the Puget Sound region, according to WSDOT.

If you plan on driving, major closures on I-405, SR 520, I-5, and SR 202 will likely affect your route.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest travel impacts so you can plan ahead:

Kirkland: NE 85th Street & I-405 Ramps

Where:

NE 85th St closed between 6th Street and 114th Ave NE.

Closed Ramps:

Northbound & Southbound I-405 off-ramps to Exit 18

NE 85th Street on-ramps to NB & SB I-405

When:

10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 – 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Renton to Bellevue: NB I-405 & Ramps

Where:

Northbound I-405 closed from SR 900 to Coal Creek Parkway SE.

Closed Ramps:

NE Sunset Blvd on-ramp

N 30th St (Exit 6) on/off-ramps

NE 44th St (Exit 7) on/off-ramps

112th Ave SE (Exit 9) on/off-ramps

NB I-405 off-ramp to Coal Creek Pkwy SE (Exit 10)

When:

11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 – 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Seattle: Eastbound SR 520 (North Capitol Hill / Montlake)

Where:

Eastbound SR 520 closed from I-5 to Montlake Blvd.

When:

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 – 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.

Important Note: Eastbound SR 520 remains open across Lake Washington. Only the section between I-5 and Montlake Blvd will be closed.

Seattle: Revive I-5 Lane Reductions (Ship Canal Bridge)

Where:

Northbound I-5 is reduced to just two lanes over the Ship Canal Bridge.

When:

Ongoing through late 2026.

Note: Express lanes are configured for northbound traffic 24/7 to help ease congestion.

Fall City: SR 202 Full Closure

Where:

Closed just east of the SR 202/SR 203 roundabout (Milepost 22).

When:

9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 – 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

WSDOT map showing one of the busiest construction weekends of the summer in the Puget Sound region. (WSDOT)

The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT.

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