World Cup ends, Seattle traffic begins: 'Revive I-5' work resumes this week

The Brief The massive Revive I-5 project was paused to ease traffic during FIFA World Cup 2026. Seattle hosted six matches, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors several times in June and July. Beginning Friday, work resumes. Much of the impacts will last through 2026 and into 2027.



With the last of the Seattle World Cup matches done, following Team USA's loss to Belgium on Monday, now comes the traffic. Road crews will hit the highway this week to resume "Revive I-5" work.

The major preservation and repair project of the 66-year-old Interstate 5 will continue, beginning on Friday. This will cause disruptions to traffic flow through Seattle that, in some places, will last through 2027.

Seattle traffic jam seen from Rizal Park, 2018. (Ron Clausen // CC BY-SA 4.0) ((Ron Clausen // CC BY-SA 4.0))

People driving along Ship Canal Bridge will see a noticeable shift as two right lanes will shut down through the end of 2026.

I-5 closures in place for Revive I-5 work in Seattle

What's next:

Beginning on Friday, July 10, northbound I-5 lanes will close near I-90 at 5 a.m. This closure will remain in effect until Monday, July 13.

During this upcoming closure, the express lanes will be northbound-only for 24 hours a day, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Ship Canal Bridge along I-5 in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On July 13, when the freeway reopens, the Ship Canal Bridge will be down to two lanes. This will trigger 24-hour-a-day northbound express lanes until the end of the year.

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