Family wants justice after 19-year-old killed in Fourth of July hit-and-run

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was killed in a Fourth of July hit-and-run in Sedro-Woolley by a speeding, under-the-influence driver who fled the scene and was later arrested. The suspect faces charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, with bail set at $750,000 and a next court appearance scheduled for July 16. The victim's family is demanding state justice system reforms, criticizing the "catch-and-release" policy that allowed the suspect on the streets despite 17 felony convictions in Washington since 1989.



A grieving family in Sedro-Woolley is demanding changes to Washington's justice system after a 19-year-old woman was killed in a Fourth of July hit-and-run by a driver with a lengthy criminal history.

On Monday, a judge set bail at $750,000 for the suspect, who now faces felony charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.

According to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department, the suspect was speeding and driving under the influence on Highway 20 and Township Street when he struck Anahi Mendoza. Police said the driver fled the scene but was located and arrested a short time later. Mendoza died at the scene.

Suspect in Sedro-Woolley hit-and-run.

A systemic failure, family says

During the Monday court hearing, prosecutors revealed that the suspect has a sprawling criminal record spanning multiple states. In Washington alone, he holds 17 felony convictions, including vehicular assault, multiple counts of attempting to elude law enforcement, theft, and attempted assault.

"He has not gone approximately more than two years without being arrested on new charges since 1989," prosecutors stated during the hearing.

Mendoza’s family expressed profound anger and confusion over why a repeat offender with such a history was allowed on the streets.

"I don’t understand how he was let out time and time and time again," said Jennifer Neustedt, Mendoza’s aunt. "We need to change the policies in this state with this catch-and-release. You hear about these things on the news, and you don’t think it’s going to be you […] this could have been avoided."

Anahi Mendoza

Remembering Anahi Mendoza

Family members attended the court hearing dressed in pink — Mendoza’s favorite color — to honor the teenager, whom they described as a pillar of strength and a bright light with big dreams.

"We just are broken, we’re broken," Neustedt said. "She was her mother’s rock, she was her hero."

"She was just one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met," Alora Richards, Anahi’s cousin said.

What's Next: Because the driver waived his right to a speedy arraignment, his next court appearance is scheduled for July 16.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral arrangements. You can find it here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle World Cup: USA and Belgium to face off in round of 16

Evacuations downgraded for wildfire near Lake Chelan

Seattle-area Lululemon shoplifting suspects charged with organized retail theft

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.