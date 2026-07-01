The Brief A wildfire near Lake Chelan has triggered evacuations for roads near the popular vacation spot. Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders are in effect for areas near the Lake Chelan Golf Course, with Level 2 and Level 1 alerts nearby. An emergency shelter has opened at the Lake Chelan Community Center as crews work to put out the fire.



A wildfire near Lake Chelan has prompted emergency evacuations for people living near the popular holiday getaway spot.

It's being called the Henderson Fire, burning just north of the Lake Chelan Municipal Golf Course. Firefighters are conducting a rapid air attack to prevent the fire from spreading.

Henderson Fire near Lake Chelan, captured from Wapato Point.

Level 3 ‘Go Now’ Evacuations in Chelan County

Chelan County Emergency Management has issued Level 3 evacuations, meaning "Go Now!," for the following areas:

Union Valley Road to Old Burn Road

Old Burn Road

Castle Rock Road

Henderson Fire Evacuation map

Level 2 "Get Set" evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Summerhill Farm RV Park

North Bradley Street (between Buzzard Perch Lane and Long Drive)

Chelan Ranch Road

Whitetail Way

Barden Lane

Henderson Road at Union Valley Road

Level 1 "Get Ready" evacuations are issued for the following areas:

Cagle Gulch Road west to Purtteman Gulch Road

North Bradley Street, Buzzard Perch Lane, Shooting Star Lane

Henderson Road

Wedge Avenue, Long Drive, Birdie Drive

An updated map of evacuation zones can be found online via the Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map.

An emergency shelter for evacuated residents is open at the Lake Chelan Community Center at 103 Big Horn Lane.

Residents should be aware that some area roads may be blocked due to emergency vehicles. Drivers should use caution.

Boats are also asked to stay away from the scoopers on the lake, gathering water to pour on the flames.

What we don't know:

The current size of the fire is unknown at this time.

The latest updates on the Henderson Fire are being posted to the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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