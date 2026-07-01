Wildfire near Chelan, WA prompts Level 3 'Go Now' evacuations
CHELAN, Wash. - A wildfire near Lake Chelan has prompted emergency evacuations for people living near the popular holiday getaway spot.
It's being called the Henderson Fire, burning just north of the Lake Chelan Municipal Golf Course. Firefighters are conducting a rapid air attack to prevent the fire from spreading.
Henderson Fire near Lake Chelan, captured from Wapato Point.
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ Evacuations in Chelan County
Chelan County Emergency Management has issued Level 3 evacuations, meaning "Go Now!," for the following areas:
- Union Valley Road to Old Burn Road
- Old Burn Road
- Castle Rock Road
Henderson Fire Evacuation map
Level 2 "Get Set" evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- Summerhill Farm RV Park
- North Bradley Street (between Buzzard Perch Lane and Long Drive)
- Chelan Ranch Road
- Whitetail Way
- Barden Lane
- Henderson Road at Union Valley Road
Level 1 "Get Ready" evacuations are issued for the following areas:
- Cagle Gulch Road west to Purtteman Gulch Road
- North Bradley Street, Buzzard Perch Lane, Shooting Star Lane
- Henderson Road
- Wedge Avenue, Long Drive, Birdie Drive
An updated map of evacuation zones can be found online via the Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map.
An emergency shelter for evacuated residents is open at the Lake Chelan Community Center at 103 Big Horn Lane.
Residents should be aware that some area roads may be blocked due to emergency vehicles. Drivers should use caution.
Boats are also asked to stay away from the scoopers on the lake, gathering water to pour on the flames.
What we don't know:
The current size of the fire is unknown at this time.
The latest updates on the Henderson Fire are being posted to the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story came from Chelan County Emergency Management.