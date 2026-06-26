‘Prolific’ Bellevue, WA retail theft suspect back in jail just months after release

The Brief Janeice Downs, a prolific organized retail theft suspect released from prison in January, was rearrested on June 12 and charged with first-degree organized retail theft for a series of high-end shoplifting incidents across Western Washington. Investigators linked Downs to the theft of two Louis Vuitton handbags worth over $7,000 from a Seattle Nordstrom using store surveillance, a distinctive burqa disguise, and a TikTok video of her mother holding the stolen items. Downs is currently being held on $215,000 bail, which includes an Oregon fugitive warrant for 16 theft-related counts, while a judge denied her attorney's request to restrict media filming during her arraignment.



A woman Bellevue police describe as one of the region’s most prolific organized retail theft suspects is back behind bars just months after being released from prison, facing new allegations that she participated in a series of high-end thefts across Western Washington.

King County prosecutors have charged Janeice Downs, also known as Janeice Smith, with organized retail theft 1s Degree.

Downs was arrested June 12 in the parking lot of Westfield Southcenter mall along with her mother, Janeice Wiley. Bellevue police say the arrest came after detectives connected Downs to multiple thefts through surveillance footage, social media posts and information shared among regional law enforcement agencies.

"For us, she is a prolific organized career theft criminal and so, we are very familiar with her," Bellevue Police Special Enforcement Team Capt. Landon Barnwell said.

More organized retail theft in WA

The latest case centers on the theft of two Louis Vuitton handbags valued at more than $7,000 from the Nordstrom store in downtown Seattle. According to court documents, detectives believe Downs and an unidentified accomplice stole the purses on June 6th.

Investigators say one of the key pieces of evidence was a TikTok video posted by Downs the day after the theft. The video allegedly showed Wiley holding the stolen handbags while a viral Yung Miami song referencing boosting and scamming played in the background. Detectives also noted that the purses appeared on Downs’ Instagram account shortly after the theft.

Court records describe a coordinated theft captured on surveillance video. Police say Downs and an accomplice distracted a Nordstrom employee by asking to view merchandise while the accomplice secretly removed one handbag. Moments later, investigators allege Downs took a second purse while the employee’s attention was elsewhere. The accomplice then exited the store carrying both bags before Downs followed.

Detectives say Downs wore a burqa during the theft, a disguise police say she also used during an earlier organized retail crime spree.

Previous track record of organized retail theft

Downs previously pleaded guilty to six counts of organized retail theft stemming from a large-scale theft ring that targeted Lululemon stores. Authorities accused Downs and Wiley of stealing more than $500,000 worth of merchandise. Downs was sentenced to 33 months in prison and received 501 days of credit for time served. She was released in January.

"You would think that after what she experienced in 2024 that maybe she would change what she’s doing, but again, clearly she hasn’t chosen to do that," Barnwell said.

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The new investigation began when Bellevue detective Jeff Christiansen recognized Downs in a bulletin distributed by Tukwila police regarding a theft of nearly $4,000 in fragrances from a Macy’s store. Investigators said a distinctive shower cap worn by one of the suspects resembled an image from Downs’ previous case.

Working with law enforcement agencies throughout the region, detectives linked Downs to similar thefts at Macy’s stores in Tacoma and Tukwila, as well as the Seattle Nordstrom theft.

"People don’t just commit crimes in one location, especially when it comes to retail theft-related crimes," Barnwell said. "They bounce around many of the retailers in this entire area."

When officers arrested Downs at Southcenter mall, investigators said she was wearing the same burqa, black sandals and white-painted toenails seen in surveillance footage from the Nordstrom theft.

WA theft suspect released

Prosecutors requested that Downs remain in custody, and she remains jailed on $215,000 bail. The amount includes $75,000 related to a fugitive warrant from Oregon, where authorities have charged her with 16 counts of organized retail theft, aggravated theft and theft.

During Downs’ arraignment, her attorney asked the court to prohibit the media from filming her client or, alternatively, to limit video to shots from the shoulders down. The attorney argued that media coverage could jeopardize Downs’ right to a fair trial by potentially influencing future jurors.

King County Superior Court Judge Joe Campagna denied the request.

"The media has a right to be here and to film," Campagna said. "I don’t find that there’s anything particular about this case that would warrant the court restricting that for this hearing and in this case."

Barnwell said the department’s focus remains on preventing future crimes by repeat offenders.

"At the end of the day, we’re preventing crime here in Bellevue because we know it’s not a matter of if they are going to come to Bellevue, it’s when," he said.

Wiley was also arrested but later posted $50,000 bail and was released. Her case connected to the 2024 Lululemon theft investigation remains pending trial.

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