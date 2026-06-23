WA trains hundreds of firefighters as wildfire season intensifies

As wildfire season intensifies across Washington, state officials are training hundreds of firefighters to respond.

At the Washington Department of Natural Resources’ wildfire academy in North Bend, 320 wildland firefighters have been trained this year, including 70 rookies entering the field for the first time.

"They’re practicing our worst-case scenario," explained Sean Kibbe, the state fire training manager for the Department of Natural Resources. "Fire is a wild creature and it’s hard to tame, and it does things that we’re not always prepared for."

Sean Kibbe, the state fire training manager for the Department of Natural Resources

Recent fires highlight growing need

The training comes as Washington has already experienced destructive wildfires this year. In Spokane, fires have destroyed homes, prompted evacuations and resulted in one death.

Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove said wildfire risk is growing across the state, including west of the Cascade Mountains.

North Bend firefighter training in Washington

"As we get further into the summer, the risk is increasing on the west side of the mountains as well," warned Upthegrove. "Increasingly, wildfires are becoming an all-of-Washington issue."

By the numbers:

More than 40% of the wildfires that started last summer occurred in Western Washington, he said.

Funding concerns threatened preparedness efforts

Upthegrove said the state’s wildfire preparedness efforts nearly suffered a setback during this year’s legislative session.

Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove

According to Upthegrove, $60 million in funding and 50 firefighter and support positions were at risk during budget discussions.

North Bend firefighter training in Washington

What they're saying:

"When we go out and put out wildfires, that cost gets reimbursed automatically from the Legislature," he said.

Funding for preparedness efforts, however, is not automatic. The state relies on legislative support to cover costs, including roughly $4,600 to train each recruit.

Those funds also help pay for equipment and resources such as night-vision helicopters and base camps that can house firefighting crews for extended periods during major incidents.

State officials say those investments are critical as Washington prepares for another challenging wildfire season.

North Bend firefighter training in Washington

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