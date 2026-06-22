Crews battle leak at historic MV Skansonia ferry venue on Seattle's Lake Union
SEATTLE - Firefighters responded to a sinking vessel call at the MV Skansonia — a popular Seattle ferry boat wedding venue — on Lake Union Monday morning.
What we know:
According to crews at the scene, multiple pumps are currently being used to clear water from the historic vessel. However, water continues to enter the ship as crews pump it out, and emergency responders have not yet located the source of the leak.
The backstory:
The historic vessel, built in 1929 by the Skansie Brothers, originally operated as a ferry transporting commuters and vehicles between Vashon Island and Point Defiance. Today, the retired ship is permanently moored on Lake Union, operating as a waterfront venue.
What's next:
This is a developing story. Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for hours as they combat the active leak.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department, original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and from Landmark Even Co.
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