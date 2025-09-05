Iconic floating homes tour returns to Seattle’s Lake Union

The Brief Seattle's Floating Homes Tour on Lake Union offers a rare opportunity to explore ten unique floating homes, showcasing a disappearing lifestyle with only 507 homes remaining from the original 2,000. The tour, hosted by the Seattle Floating Homes Association, emphasizes the community and lifestyle of residents rather than real estate sales, with homes not for sale and many unchanged for decades. The event takes place on Sunday, September 7, with tickets available in advance, allowing visitors to experience the charm and history of these iconic residences.



Dreaming of life on the water? For the first time in seven years, the doors to several of Seattle’s most unique real estate—floating homes on Lake Union—are opening to the public.

On Sunday, ten floating homes will be featured as part of a rare self-guided tour hosted by the Seattle Floating Homes Association. It’s a chance for visitors to explore the iconic and increasingly rare residences that hover just above the lake’s surface—and meet the people who call them home.

‘It takes a little bit of an adventurous spirit’

What they're saying:

Melissa Ahlers and her husband never planned on making a floating home their forever spot. But a quarter-century later, they’re still docked at Mallard Cove, nestled among a tight-knit community in the heart of the city.

"I think it takes a little bit of an adventurous spirit," Ahlers said. "You know you’re not just driving into your garage and you only have two steps to take your groceries in."

The backstory:

At the turn of the 20th century, floating homes were a more commonplace in Seattle. Today, they’re a rare find.

"There were about two thousand floating homes. Today there’s only about 507," Ahlers said.

That scarcity—and the mystique surrounding these homes—makes the Floating Homes Tour a one-of-a-kind event. The last time it was held was in 2018.

A planned 2020 tour was canceled due to the pandemic, and it’s taken several years to bring it back.

Why you should care:

Visitors might expect a typical real estate showing, but this tour is anything but. None of the homes are for sale—and many haven’t changed hands in decades.

"This is more about the people who live inside," said Ahlers. "None of these homes are for sale. A lot of them likely won’t be for a very, very long time."

One of the featured homes belongs to Sue Nixon, who lives at the end of historic Willow Dock in a houseboat built in the 1930s—though it’s been updated over the years.

Inside, original wood beams and stained glass windows fill the space with warmth. Massive windows invite the outdoors in.

"It just makes you feel like the entire home is outside, which I love. It brings nature in, and you get to kind of be part of it," Nixon said "Ducks are going by and beavers crawl around and snack on your plants."

The Floating Homes Tour runs Sunday, September 7, on Lake Union. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the Seattle Floating Homes Association.

