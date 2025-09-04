Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

The Brief The Seattle Sounders' victory over Inter Miami was overshadowed by chaos, including a spitting incident involving Miami's Luis Suárez and a street brawl between fans, raising concerns about handling crowds during the 2026 World Cup. Seattle police reported no investigation into the brawl due to a lack of filed reports, but emphasized increased officer presence for future large events like the World Cup. Former Seattle Police Chief John Diaz is leading security planning for the World Cup, coordinating with multiple agencies and cities, including Vancouver, B.C., to manage the expected influx of 750,000 fans.



The Seattle Sounders’ weekend victory over Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup was marred by chaos both on and off the field, raising fresh questions about how the city will handle the massive crowds expected during the 2026 World Cup.

Tensions erupted during the match when Miami star Luis Suárez was caught on camera spitting in the face of a Sounders staffer. Players clashed on the field, with teammates at times restraining one another to prevent escalation.

The conflict spilled outside Lumen Field, where video circulating online shows Sounders and Inter Miami fans in a street brawl — throwing traffic cones, trash cans and punches. The scene shocked many, as violence of that scale is rare among Seattle sports fans.

What they're saying:

Redditors reacted to the stunning video online, with one writing: "American football hooliganism is pretty much unheard of, right? Is this the start of America truly embracing the sport?"

Another added: "True football culture. They are learning."

Seattle police said no one filed a report in connection with the brawl, so no investigation was opened. FOX 13 Seattle asked the department what the protocol is for handling an incident like this during the World Cup.

"This would be like any large fight that might happen at bar close," Detective Eric Muñoz said. "We could dispatch a bunch of officers into the area to calm tensions, but on top of that you can expect to see far more officers than a standard Sounders game."

Preparing for FIFA World Cup crowds in Seattle

Local perspective:

The weekend violence has sharpened attention on how Seattle will prepare for an influx of an estimated 750,000 fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The city will host six matches.

FIFA has tapped former Seattle Police Chief John Diaz to oversee security planning in the city. Diaz, who spent decades with the department, including three years as chief. Diaz tells FOX 13 he has been working for nearly two years as FIFA’s Chief Security Officer in Seattle.

"As you said, it’s a massive event. It’s a complicated event. We can’t underestimate it," Diaz said during an interview prior to the fight. "The safety and security of this event is paramount to us."

What's next:

Diaz shared he’s collaborating with 27 workgroups across Washington focused on security, working with FIFA, the Department of Homeland Security, and 16 host cities. He is also coordinating with officials in Vancouver, B.C., given the cross-border travel expected along the I-5 corridor.

"As we get closer to the games — which countries are coming? What to expect from those countries? How could we interact with the fan bases?" Diaz said.

