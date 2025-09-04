Tacoma man killed at Burning Man festival, homicide investigation underway

The Brief A Tacoma man was found murdered at Burning Man in Nevada last Saturday.

Deputies say the killing happened as the "Man" was beginning to burn at the festival. Investigators rushed to collect evidence before "Black Rock City" was dismantled.



A homicide investigation is underway after a Tacoma man was murdered at the Burning Man festival in Reno, Nevada, last weekend.

A dancer juggles fire as a 52-foot tall wooden man as it goes up in flames September 2, 2000 during the15th annual Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nevada. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

Pershing County Sheriff's deputies said that on Saturday, Aug. 30, at around 9:14 p.m., a deputy was flagged down by a festival participant who reported a man lying in a pool of blood at a campsite within the festival's "Black Rock City". Authorities said the report came around the time the "Man" was beginning to burn.

Deputies and Bureau of Land Management rangers responded to the scene and found a white man who was "obviously deceased."

Law enforcement established a perimeter around the area to begin their investigation. A forensics team was called in to process the scene and collect evidence, while nearby attendees were interviewed.

Authorities say a major challenge in the investigation was gathering enough evidence before the temporary "City", built for a weeklong festival, was dismantled and thousands of participants left the site.

What they're saying:

"There is no further information available at this time but it will be released as appropriate to provide for communication, while still preserving the integrity of the complicated investigation of a crime in a city which will be gone by the middle of the week," wrote the PCSO.

The investigation continued throughout the festival, and deputies warned participants to always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances.

Vadim Kruglov killed at Burning Man

On Tuesday, the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was able to identify the victim by fingerprints as 37-year-old Vadim Kruglov from Tacoma, Washington. According to reports from KTVU, Kruglov is originally from Russia.

Featured article

"Our sincerest condolences from the Pershing County Sheriff's Office go out to Vadim Kruglov's family for their tragic loss." — Pershing County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact investigator Josh Nicholson at 775-273-2641.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to law enforcement and is awaiting new information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple press releases from the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

