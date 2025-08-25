Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

The Brief Nineteen people were indicted for smuggling fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and heroin from Mexico to Washington. The drug ring, linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, distributed drugs across Puget Sound, with shipments by semi-trucks. Defendants face severe penalties, including a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison due to the drug quantities involved.



The Drug Enforcement Administration announced 19 people have been named in an indictment for smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin from Mexico to Washington state.

"The 269 pounds of fentanyl pills and powder seized in this case could yield a staggering 6.9 million lethal doses," said David Reames, Special Agent in Charge with the DEA Seattle Field Office. "This could have killed every person in every community in the Puget Sound region."

The backstory:

The DEA says this investigation started two years ago with undercover DEA agents buying drugs from dealers in Tacoma, eventually tracking the case through California, Arizona and eventually to two brothers, Rosario Abel "Joaquin" Camargo Banuelos, 31, and his brother Francisco "Fernando" Camargo Banuelos, 24.

"From their base in Sinaloa, both these men directed this group that dealt death and despair in our community," said Reames.

The drug trafficking ring, allegedly led by the Camargo Banuelos brothers, is believed to be tied to the Sinaloa Cartel, a transnational crime syndicate that is now designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The DEA says drug deals from this ring went as far north as Whidbey Island and Arlington, and as far south as Tacoma and the Lacey area.

"Some of these shipments were so large they were brought in by semi-trucks," said Teal Miller, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

Dig deeper:

With help from the DOJ, HSI and the Mexican government, along with a recent bust in early August which included the seizure of $650,000 and 11 firearms, the DEA says they were able to indict the following:

Jose Mejia Ortiz, 30, a citizen of Mexico, a courier and distributor

Juan Carlos Garcia Olais, 28, a citizen of Mexico, a courier and distributor

Jorge Boneo Nieblas, 21, distributor and stash house attendant

Ivan Garcia Camacho, 30, distributor

Eder Ramirez Pino, 33, distributor previously removed from the U.S.

Rosendo Vazquez Medrano, 37, a redistributor who is a Mexican national previously removed from the U.S.

Kevin Alexander Misacango Solano, 23, courier and distributor

Karim Davis, 48, of Everett, Washington, a redistributor

Tyler Johnson, 38, of Shoreline, Washington, a redistributor

Israel Davis, 43, of Shoreline, Washington, a redistributor

Alex Phan, 19, of Everett, Washington, a redistributor

Derel Gabelein, 37, of Greenbank, Whidbey Island, Washington charged with conspiracy and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. At Gabelein’s residence, law enforcement seized bags of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances.

Aaron Knapp, 52, of Everett, Washington, charged with conspiracy and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. He was found to have more than two kilograms of fentanyl pills when law enforcement searched his residence on August 4, 2025.

John Hardman, 57, of Everett, Washington, charged with conspiracy and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. His residence contained a brick of suspected fentanyl powder stamped with a swastika, as well as $50,000 in cash.

Jose Felix German, 34, a Mexican citizen, was charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm. German allegedly acted as a money courier for the conspiracy. He was arrested at a target residence on August 4, 2025, and had a 9 mm pistol. In 2013, German was deported from the U.S. to Mexico. He did not have legal status in the U.S.

Isabel Villareal Zapien, a truck driver from Mexico, was arrested on state charges in January 2024 and is now charged federally in the 37-count indictment.

What's next:

The DEA says due to the amount of drugs involved, some defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Drug Enforcement Administration Seattle Field Division, the U.S. Department of Justice and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Hundreds rally for disabled veteran outside Tacoma ICE Detention Center

6 King County beaches close due to high bacteria levels

Heat wave worsens Bear Gulch Fire still burning in Mason County

Marysville police urge back-to-school safety after 1K violations last year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.