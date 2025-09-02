The Brief Sheila Stanton, a beloved and active community member, died after a driver crashed into a Grocery Outlet store in Kirkland on Sunday. The crash also left four others with serious injuries. An online biography notes Stanton had lived in the community for over 30 years and served as a Commissioner for the Commission for African American Affairs for the state of Washington. St. John's Episcopal Church, where Stanton was a parishioner, released a statement saying, "Our parish family is in shock at the loss of our beloved friend Sheila Stanton."



We're learning more about the victim who died after a driver crashed into a Grocery Outlet store in Kirkland on Sunday.

Members of her church say her name is Sheila Stanton, who they called a beloved friend who was very active in her community.

Police say four were left seriously injured. One person died while being taken to the hospital.

An online bio states she served as a Commissioner for the Commission for African American Affairs for the state of Washington. It also says that she has lived in the community for more than 30 years.

The parish administrator and communications director for St. John's Episcopal Church in Kirkland, sent FOX a statement saying, "Our parish family is in shock at the loss of our beloved friend Sheila Stanton."

As the church community mourned the loss on Sunday, repairs and cleanup continued at the Grocery Outlet store.

By Monday afternoon, the doors were boarded up, and a restoration crew was at work inside.

"I go to Northwestern University, like 10 mins away, and I came to get groceries," said Elizabeth Godavarthi, a Grocery Outlet shopper.

Godavarthi was met with a closure sign as they tried to get into the store.

"I walked up and there is a big board on the door that says, ‘We are closed until further notice’," she said.

Police have said so far an elderly driver was at the wheel at the time of the crash.

"Apparently an elderly woman lost control of her car and drove through the store," said Barbra Kuhfeld, a mom of a store employee and former employee herself. "One person unfortunately lost their life,"said Kuhfeld.

She says her son and others who were in the store at the time were deeply impacted by the tragedy.

"Last night he was very quiet at home. I think it’s really hitting him now," she said.

Barbra says many employees like her son were back to work early Monday morning, helping with cleanup efforts inside.

"He was worried if he was going to have a job because of everything that was going on with the store. But, I really think they are trying to get the store back together to reopen it," said Kuhfeld.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Jennifer Dowling.

